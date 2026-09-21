/‘Cheek bulge warfare’: The ancient plant fuelling Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia

Beyond the battlefield, it is deeply embedded in the social fabric of Yemen rather than being exclusive to combatants. Studies show that up to 90% of adult men and more than 50% of women in Yemen use it. Many spend several hours each afternoon chewing the leaves. The practice uses more of the country’s limited water supplies and affects its infrastructure. Its prolonged use can cause serious physical health problems, including high blood pressure, elevated heart rate, chronic insomnia and psychological dependence.