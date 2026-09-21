Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /‘Cheek bulge warfare’: The ancient plant fuelling Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia

‘Cheek bulge warfare’: The ancient plant fuelling Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia

Yemen’s Houthi fighters have long used qat, a stimulant leaf that can keep users alert for hours.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Sep 21, 2026, 12:30 PM IST|Updated: Sep 21, 2026, 12:32 PM IST
‘Cheek bulge warfare’: The ancient plant fuelling Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia
Image Credit: (Photo: Meta)

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
‘Cheek bulge warfare’: The ancient plant fuelling Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabia
2
3
4
5