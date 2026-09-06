/‘Child-killing army forced to flee’: Iran strikes US warships with ballistic missiles, claims direct hit

It added it then carried out attacks against the vessels. “The IRGC Navy, with the help of the eternal power of God and with the support and backing of you, the brave people and in accordance with the luminous verse of the Holy Quran that says, 'And if you attack us, then attack us in the same way as we attacked you,' targeted three oil tankers on the unauthorised route through the Strait of Hormuz and three vessels affiliated with the child-killing US in other areas,” the statement said.