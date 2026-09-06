/‘Child-killing army forced to flee’: Iran strikes US warships with ballistic missiles, claims direct hit

Tehran: Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said it fired several ballistic missiles at a US aircraft carrier and a destroyer in the region, accusing the two warships of harassing Iranian vessels and taking part in a naval blockade.
The IRGC Aerospace Force made the claim on Saturday (September 5) through Iran’s state broadcaster Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), as military tensions between Tehran and Washington continued after US strikes on Iranian oil tankers.
In its statement, the IRGC said the two US Navy vessels has been targeted because of hostile activity against Iranian shipping.
“The Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps attacked with several ballistic missiles the aircraft carrier and a destroyer of the child-killing American army that were harassing Iranian ships and participating in the naval blockade,” the statement said, according to IRIB.
The Iranian force also claimed that both US warships left the area after being damaged and fearing another missile attack.
“The two warships were forced to flee the conflict area after sustaining damage and fearing another attack,” it added.
The claim has come during a series of military actions involving Iranian and US vessels in the Persian Gulf, the Sea of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz.
Earlier, the IRGC Navy said it had attacked three oil tankers travelling through an “unauthorised route” in the Strait. It also said three vessels associated with the United States were targeted in other locations.
The Iranian force said the action was carried out in response to US strikes on three Iranian oil tankers.
“This morning, the American terrorist and aggressive army, in a brutal act and out of desperation to close the Strait of Hormuz, attacked three oil tankers belonging to the Islamic Republic of Iran, causing damage,” the IRGC Navy said in a statement.
It added it then carried out attacks against the vessels. “The IRGC Navy, with the help of the eternal power of God and with the support and backing of you, the brave people and in accordance with the luminous verse of the Holy Quran that says, 'And if you attack us, then attack us in the same way as we attacked you,' targeted three oil tankers on the unauthorised route through the Strait of Hormuz and three vessels affiliated with the child-killing US in other areas,” the statement said.
The Iranian force also issued a warning to vessels operating near the Strait, telling them not to use waterways that Tehran considers unauthorised.
“Do not be deceived by the American terrorist army and avoid any suspicious movement to cross unauthorised waterways, otherwise you will be targeted,” it said.
The IRGC Aerospace Force also warned the United Staates against continuing what Tehran described as attacks on Iranian shipping.
“If the hostile and aggressive actions continue, the US regime must expect fierce responses from the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” it said.
The latest claims came a day after the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said American forces had struck three Iranian crude oil carriers on September 5. It further said the action followed Iranian ballistic missile attacks on two US Navy warships operating in regional waters.
According to the CENTCOM, a US aircraft carrier and a guided-missile destroyer avoided multiple “unprovoked Iranian attacks”. The US military said no American personnel were injured.
The CENTCOM later said its forces permanently disabled two Iranian crude oil carriers, M/T Downy off the coast of Kharg Island and M/T Stark 1 near Jask.
It also said the unladen crude oil carrier M/T Kylo, also known as the “Noxen”, was completely destroyed in the Gulf of Oman after its crew was ordered to abandon the vessel.
The latest exchange adds another round of military action involving US and Iranian forces around some of the region’s most important shipping routes, with Tehran warning of further attacks if US actions against Iranian vessels continue.
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