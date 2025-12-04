Chilling New Photos Reveal Sinister Interiors Of Jeffrey Epstein’s Private Island – Inside The World Of Horror

Washington: House Democrats on the Oversight Committee have unveiled a series of unsettling photographs and video clips from Jeffrey Epstein’s private island in the US Virgin Islands, locations long tied to allegations that he exploited and trafficked underage girls.

The newly released visuals offer a glimpse into the island’s interiors, showing bedrooms and bathrooms, a room featuring a dentist’s chair mounted beneath grotesque wall masks and a telephone with names such as Darren, Rich, Mike, Patrick and Larry listed on its speed-dial panel.

The footage paints a picture of a tropical resort-style compound, complete with a swimming pool, swaying palm trees and sweeping views of the ocean.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

“These new images are a disturbing look into the world of Jeffrey Epstein and his island,” said the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee in a statement.

BREAKING: Oversight Dems have received never-before-seen photos and videos of Jeffrey Epstein's private island that are a harrowing look behind Epstein’s closed doors.



See for yourself. We won’t stop fighting until we end this cover-up and deliver justice for the survivors. pic.twitter.com/qXmxFISZLS — Oversight Dems (@OversightDems) December 3, 2025

The lawmaker emphasised that the release of these materials is intended to ensure public transparency in the ongoing investigation and to help reconstruct the full scope of Epstein’s horrific crimes.

“We won’t stop fighting until we deliver justice for the survivors,” the statement read.

In addition, the lawmaker urged US President Donald Trump to release all remaining files related to the Epstein case, following a recent law he signed directing the Justice Department to make its documents public within 30 days. The pending disclosure has drawn intense public scrutiny.

Epstein, who allegedly died by suicide in 2019, never faced full legal reckoning for these crimes. But these newly released images add a chilling new layer to understanding the private world in which he operated. They serve as a reminder of the ongoing fight for accountability and the relentless pursuit of justice for the victims.