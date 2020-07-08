हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

China agrees to send WHO's team of experts to Beijing to trace origin of COVID-19

The unprecedented outbreak of the coronavirus was first reported on December 31, 2019, by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission, China.

China agrees to send WHO&#039;s team of experts to Beijing to trace origin of COVID-19
Photo: Twitter/@MFA_China

Beijing: China on Wednesday (July 8, 2020) agreed to send the World Health Organization's (WHO) team of experts to Beijing to trace the origin of COVID-19.

"After consultation, the Chinese government has agreed that WHO will send a team of experts to Beijing to trace the origin of COVID-19," said Zhao Lijian, China's Foreign Ministry spokesperson.

Earlier on July 7, Zhao had stated, "Coordinated by the China-Japan-ROK Trilateral Cooperation Secretariat and UNESCAP, a trilateral meeting of COVID-19 experts was held on July 2."

He said that the experts from the 3 countries and WHO shared information and exchanged views on the latest situation and prevention and control measures.

The unprecedented outbreak of the coronavirus was first reported on December 31, 2019, by the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission, China, as "a cluster of cases of pneumonia" in Wuhan, Hubei Province (China). 

As of 5 PM on July 8, there are 1,18,52,102 confirmed coronavirus infections across the world, while 5,44,726 people have succumbed to COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University.

To know more about the history of coronavirus, click here.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus newsCoronavirus originCoronavirus ChinaWHOWorld Health Organization
Next
Story

Nepal's ruling communist party meeting to decide PM KP Oli’s future deferred again
  • 7,42,417Confirmed
  • 20,642Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,16,62,574Confirmed
  • 5,39,058Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT13M21S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day