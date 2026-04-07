China and Russia Veto UN resolution on Bahrain's Strait of Hormuz reopening

China and Russia vetoed a Bahraini resolution urging global coordination to safeguard commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, on Tuesday's UN Security Council vote.

The 15-member council saw 11 votes in favor, two against (China and Russia), and two abstentions.

Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani told the Council, "The draft resolution was not adopted due to the negative vote of a permanent Council member.", per Reuters report.

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