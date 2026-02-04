China bans hidden car door handles – find out why

Beijing: Becoming the first country to restrict this controversial design feature, China has announced a ban on hidden door handles in electric vehicles. The style, popularized by Tesla, has also appeared on certain models sold in India and other markets.

The move comes as global scrutiny of electric vehicles grows, following a series of fatal accidents in China involving hidden door handles. In both cases, electric failures prevented doors from opening, leaving occupants trapped inside. One widely reported incident last October involved a Xiaomi SUV, where bystanders were unable to open the car to rescue the driver, who later died. Xiaomi has not publicly commented on the accidents or the new regulations.

Under the new rules, vehicles will only be approved for sale if every passenger door is equipped with mechanical release systems on both the inside and outside. The regulations will take effect on January 1, 2027. The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has specified precise measurements for access points and internal indicators so that door handles are easier to operate. Vehicles already approved or in the final stages of entering the market will be given two years to update their designs.

Hidden handles are widely used in China’s new energy vehicle market, including electric cars, hybrids and fuel-powered vehicles. Government data suggests that around 60% of the country’s top 100 best-selling models feature this type of handle. While the rules apply only to vehicles sold in China, the country’s dominant position in the global automotive market could influence manufacturers worldwide.

Regulatory attention is also underway in other regions. The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened an investigation into Tesla’s Model Y door handles after receiving complaints that they could suddenly stop functioning, trapping passengers inside. In several cases, owners had to break windows to escape. European authorities are reportedly discussing similar safety guidelines.

In India, several automakers also offer cars with hidden or flush-fitted door handles. Tata Motors, Kia and Mahindra & Mahindra feature such designs in certain models. Industry experts suggest that China’s decision shows a broader safety concern, highlighting the risks associated with electronic door mechanisms. They explain that electronic handles may fail in emergencies due to battery overload or technical faults, leaving occupants vulnerable during accidents.

Analysts argue that the Chinese move could prompt automakers in India and other countries to re-evaluate the safety of hidden door handles, particularly in high-end electric vehicles. The ban shows the increasing priority regulators are placing on passenger safety as electric vehicles become more complex and widely adopted.