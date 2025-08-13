China Biggest Importer Of Russian Oil Then Why US Tariff On India Only? President Trump’s Hidden Agenda Exposed - Analysis

The United States has extended the pause on tariffs on China by yet another 90 days. US Vice President JD Vance called the China tariff a complicated issue as President Donald Trump is setting ‘an example out of India’ over Russian oil imports. Notably, China is the biggest importer of Russian oil but Trump chokes when it comes to Beijing. The US-China trade deal is yet to make any significant progress and there is nothing that Trump could do. India has made it clear that it won’t submit to the US bullying and that has further irked Trump. However, with each passing day, Trump’s tantrum is getting exposed as experts have cautioned the US against sacrificing India for Pakistan. Many feel that by making Pakistan sit on its lap, the US has adopted the path of self-immolation.

Last week, Pakistani Army Chief Asim Munir used American soil to issue threats to India and Reliance. India not only called out Pakistan’s nuclear sabre rattling, but also flagged the use of US soil for issuing the threat. However, the global developments suggest that there is more to what meets the eye. By giving space to Munir’s rattling and imposing tariffs on India, Trump is trying hard to pressure India to bow down to his bullying. It’s ironic that Trump, who is lobbying hard for the Nobel Peace Prize, has allowed Asim Munir to threaten a business tycoon and the whole world with nuclear rhetoric and yet expect the peace prize.

While China continues to import a huge amount of Russian oil and helpless Trump can’t do anything about it. The US economy is already stressed and if China retaliates on US tariffs, the already shrinking ratings of Trump will further go downhill. By backing Pakistan, the US is trying to put undue pressure on India to cede to its demands.

In 2024, the U.S. imported $462.6 billion worth of goods from China. These imports primarily include critical items like circuit boards for defence products, machinery, toys, furniture, and similar items. As of May 2025, data shows China held approximately $756.3 billion in U.S. Treasury bonds. Reuters reports that China is the second-largest foreign holder of U.S. government debt, after Japan. If China retaliates against Trump's tariffs, the US economy would get into major trouble. Fearing a repercussion, Trump has given a waiver to China but has turned against India.

Trump is acting like a schoolyard bully and India is well aware of his game. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement that he is standing with the Indian farmers’ interests sums up the undue trade deal pressure being created by Trump. The US President also wants India to nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize, just like Israel, Pakistan, Armenia, and Azerbaijan. India’s rejection of Trump’s ceasefire claim also irked the US President, who started to look for scapegoats to hide his domestic failures.