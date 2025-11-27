China Boosts Military Activity Near Nepal Border: Is Arunachal Pradesh In Beijing’s Crosshairs?

Beijing/New Delhi: China, which claims India’s Arunachal Pradesh as its territory, has intensified its military activity along the Nepalese border, raising concerns about its wider strategic intentions. Reports indicate that the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is its presence in the rugged Kunmujiya outpost in Zongga County, located in the Tibet Autonomous Region.

This area is located close to the Nepal-China border and provides Beijing with a commanding view of the surrounding valleys and strategic trade routes. Analysts believe these developments may also strengthen China’s military preparedness along the border with India.

Increasing Patrols Near Nepal

According to a report by Resonant News, Chinese troops have been carrying out extensive operations in Zongga County. Recent PLA videos show a network of patrol points strategically positioned near the Nepalese border, many of which are situated at altitudes above 5,000 meters.

These snow-covered peaks give the Chinese forces an unparalleled line of sight over the valleys and passes below, enhancing their surveillance capabilities.

Surveillance With Vehicles, Drones

The PLA has reportedly implemented a “three-pronged” patrol system to adapt to the difficult terrain and harsh weather. This system combines foot patrols, reconnaissance using high-mobility all-terrain vehicles and constant aerial monitoring through drones.

The multi-layered approach ensures continuous coverage, even during extreme winter months when oxygen levels drop and heavy snowstorms isolate the region.

More Than A Watchtower

The Kunmujiya outpost is not only a surveillance station but also a key component of China’s broader security network along the 1,414-kilometre-long Nepal border. Built amid heavy snowfall in Zongga County, it reflects Beijing’s efforts to modernise its border infrastructure.

The outpost provides real-time monitoring of crucial crossing points like Gyirong (Rasuwagadhi) and Tatopani as well as trade routes and migration paths, further solidifying China’s control over the region.

Encroachment Into Nepalese Territory

Official documents released by Nepal’s Ministry of Agriculture in 2022 indicate that China has occupied 36 hectares of land at 10 locations along northern Nepal.

In 2016, the PLA established a veterinary centre in one of Nepal’s districts for livestock management. Beyond this, China has claimed large portions of land in over seven of the 15 districts adjacent to the Nepal border, including Dolakha, Gorkha, Darchula, Humla, Sindhupalchowk, Sankhuwasabha and Rasuwa.

These developments signal a growing Chinese footprint near Nepal, raising questions about Beijing’s long-term strategic intentions and its broader posture along the India-China border.