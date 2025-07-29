China Claims Breakthrough in Satellite-Killer Laser Crystal, Says It Can Blind U.S. Space Assets

Beijing: China has claimed the successful development of one of the world’s most powerful laser crystals, which are designed to disable enemy satellites in space. According to a report by the South China Morning Post, the crystal technology can potentially “blind” surveillance satellites by disrupting their sensors, giving China a strategic edge in space warfare.

The breakthrough involves the discovery of the world’s largest Barium Gallium Selenide (BGSe) crystal. A team led by Professor Wu Haixin at the Hefei Institutes of Physical Science developed the 60mm-wide synthetic crystal. It can convert short-wave infrared into mid- and far-infrared beams, tolerating laser intensities up to 550 megawatts per square centimetre, higher than any crystal currently in use.

Reports suggest that this development is another step forward in China’s ambitions to dominate space. The laser crystal could be used to target American low-Earth orbit satellites, which are key to the U.S. surveillance network. These satellites monitor nearly every part of the globe. In a conflict scenario, disabling them could offer China a significant military advantage.

Chinese experts say the crystal is not limited to military use. It could also support infrared sensors, missile tracking and even applications in the medical field.

Anti-Satellite Weapons, Ground-Based Laser Systems

The report further says that China plans to expand this technology through major investments in operational infrastructure. According to Asia Times, secret facilities have been set up in the Xinjiang region, including locations in Korla and Bohu. These sites are reportedly part of China’s ground-based anti-satellite (ASAT) programme. The systems there are designed to dazzle or neutralise foreign satellites, especially during wartime, to protect sensitive military assets.

Ground-based laser systems have already been deployed in these areas. Their primary target appears to be the U.S. intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) network.

U.S. officials are closely watching these developments. Speaking before the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission (USSC) in April 2025, General Bradley Saltzman said the Chinese laser capabilities aim to “blind and deafen” U.S. space-based ISR platforms.

Extending Reach Beyond Low Earth Orbit

China's intentions go beyond low-earth orbit. The South China Morning Post reports that China is preparing to extend its laser capabilities to medium and geosynchronous orbits. These higher orbits house critical U.S. systems like GPS and Space-Based Infrared System (SBIRS), which supports nuclear missile detection.

This move indicates that China’s strategic goal is to prepare for potential conflict with the United States in space. Experts emphasise that systems like GPS are highly vulnerable to cyber and jamming attacks. Striking platforms like SBIRS could even trigger nuclear escalations, which is why they are considered extremely sensitive.

According to Chinese defense experts, modern warfare could demand the disabling of hundreds of satellites. For this, China is working to develop a multi-layered defense system, combining electronic warfare, cyberattacks and directed-energy weapons such as lasers to gain a decisive edge on the battlefield.