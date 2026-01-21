China Claims To Have Found Flaws In US $203B B-21 Raider: What’s Real, What’s Speculative

US B-21 Raider: The US Air Force is pinning high hopes on the $203 billion B-21 Raider programme, which promises to replace the aging B-1 Lancer and B-2 Spirit fleets with a stealth bomber capable of long-range conventional and nuclear missions. The plan calls for at least 100 aircraft, with some experts suggesting 145-200 are needed to counter strategic threats from China and Russia.

Development costs alone have exceeded $25.1 billion. The Northrop Grumman has already delivered two flight-test aircraft, with trials ongoing at the Edwards Air Force Base in California.

But a new Chinese research paper has caught attention by claiming that a newly developed aerospace simulation tool, which is known as PADJ-X, has revealed potential weaknesses in the B-21’s design that could affect its aerodynamic stability.

Beijing Sounds Off On B-21

The PADJ-X software is described as an “all-in-one” system, which combines multiple engineering disciplines in a single optimisation process. According to the paper, it integrates aerodynamics, propulsion, electromagnetics, infrared signature and sonic boom into one platform, allowing thousands of design parameters to be tested simultaneously while dramatically reducing computational costs.

“There is still work to do,” the paper quotes Huang Jiangtao of the China Aerodynamics Research and Development Centre, “but future combat environments demand higher integrated performance from aircraft configurations, driving the need to consider interdisciplinary coupling in design”.

Using PADJ-X, the team ran 288 simulations to see how the B-21 handles in the air. Their findings suggest that the aircraft could fall short in stability, but the paper does not specify the data sources or classified inputs. It instead relied on publicly available images and configurations.

The software reportedly increased the lift-to-drag ratio by 15% and improved the pitching moment from 0.07 to -0.001, values that indicate smoother flight and enhanced fuel efficiency in theory. The system also simulated improvements for the US Navy’s X-47B stealth drone, demonstrating reduced drag and radar visibility.

How PADJ-X Works

The PADJ-X relies on adjoint optimisation technology, a method that Western programmes such as NASA’s FUN3D, Germany’s FLOWer and France’s ONERA have used for decades. The Chinese system claims to offer broader integration across disciplines, potentially cutting the need for costly wind-tunnel tests and prototype iterations.

The research team asserts that the PADJ-X could accelerate development and allow future aircraft and drones to achieve longer ranges with superior performance, suggesting a technological leap in aircraft design software.

Reality Check Of The Claims

Experts caution that PADJ-X results must be treated with skepticism. Both the B-21 and X-47B are classified programmes, and publicly inferred shapes cannot replicate actual performance or structural details. Simulations based on estimated geometries, materials and coatings cannot definitively identify vulnerabilities.

The United States has decades of experience with adjoint optimisation software, AI-enhanced simulation and extensive wind-tunnel and flight testing. Stealth aircraft design trade-offs are well understood, and the B-21’s flying-wing configuration is a direct evolution of proven technology. Any issues highlighted by the PADJ-X are likely speculative rather than operationally verified.

Moreover, China has a history of big claims about its aerospace tools and systems, including the JY-27 “anti-stealth” radar, which underperformed during recent operations in Venezuela despite early marketing hype.

While the PADJ-X appears to be a sophisticated simulation tool, its claims about B-21 vulnerabilities should be treated cautiously. Without access to classified design data, there is no way to confirm whether the system’s optimisations show real-world performance.

The study highlights the intense technological and geopolitical rivalry between the United States and China, but it does not constitute definitive proof of flaws in America’s next-generation stealth bomber.