China conducts secret nuclear test? US reels, calls on world to stop Beijing’s bomb build‑up

New Delhi: With tensions over Iran still high, the United States has stepped up efforts to involve other nations in talks on nuclear weapons control after secrets of China’s nuclear programme came to light. In Geneva this week, Washington gave information that caught international attention and led to calls for countries to pressure Beijing and Moscow on nuclear disarmament.

A senior US arms control official presented what he described as declassified evidence of a suspected underground nuclear test by China in 2020. His claims were based on seismic data recorded at a monitoring station in a neighbouring country. He said the data looked more like a nuclear explosion than a natural earthquake or mining activity. He asked other countries to help push for more transparency.

The development came at a moment when long‑standing arms control agreements are unraveling. The New START treaty, which limited nuclear weapons between the United States and Russia, ended earlier this month. This removed limits on their warheads for the first time in decades and left a gap in global arms control.

In his address to a disarmament forum backed by the United Nations, the US official called on representatives from dozens of countries to encourage meaningful negotiations involving all major nuclear powers. He said that past agreements had not included China and stressed that expanding discussions to include Beijing and Moscow was essential if the world hoped to manage the future of nuclear weapons responsibly.

The official also expressed concern about the alleged lack of openness surrounding China’s nuclear capabilities. He pointed out that while Beijing had committed in the past to restraint, recent actions, including alleged rapid expansion of its arsenal, made broader diplomatic involvement a priority for Washington.

He further said that without greater transparency from China, other nations might struggle to trust or verify claims about nuclear activities.

China’s response

China responded to the claims. Its top representative at the disarmament forum said Beijing follows international agreements banning nuclear tests and has not carried out any nuclear explosions in recent years.

The Chinese representative emphasised that the country’s strategy focusses on deterrence and self‑defense rather than threatening other nations. He suggested that the talks around nuclear transparency should include all countries with nuclear capabilities and not single out any one nation.

International engagement expands

Strategic analysts say the US effort to involve other countries shows growing concern over the present state of international arms control.

With the New START treaty expired and no direct replacement in place, officials from several nations have expressed interest in strengthening international mechanisms that monitor nuclear activities and prevent testing outside established systems.

Diplomats from Europe, Asia and other regions attended the talks with American officials and voiced support for robust monitoring and reporting systems. These interactions point to a shared recognition of the challenges posed by modern nuclear arsenals and the need for updated diplomatic engagement.

The United States has already held multiple rounds of talks with partners, including countries with their own nuclear arsenals, to build consensus on the next steps. Leaders from France and Britain have participated in these meetings.

Washington’s push for broader involvement highlights the scale of concern among allies about how nuclear weapons policies could evolve without a global framework.

Talks with Iran also continue

Meanwhile, tensions with Iran continue to simmer on a separate diplomatic front. American officials have ordered non‑critical staff and family members stationed in Lebanon to return home out of concern for potential escalation in the Middle East.

The next round of negotiations with Tehran is expected to take place in Geneva later this week. For Washington, the challenge now is twofold – pressing countries such as China and Russia to engage in meaningful nuclear disarmament discussions while managing an increasingly complex relationship with Iran that has implications for regional stability.