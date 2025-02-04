China Counters US Tariff With 15% Counter Import Tax; To Investigate Google

BEIJING: China's Ministry of Commerce announced Tuesday it was implementing counter tariffs against the US on multiple products, while announcing other trade-related measures, including an investigation into Google. The government said it would implement 15 per cent tariff on coal and liquified natural gas products, as well as a 10 per cent tariff on crude oil, agricultural machinery, large-displacement cars.

“The US's unilateral tariff increase seriously violates the rules of the World Trade Organization," the statement said. "It is not only unhelpful in solving its own problems, but also damages normal economic and trade cooperation between China and the US.” The 10 per cent tariff that President Donald Trump ordered on China was set to go into effect Tuesday, though Trump planned to talk with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the next few days.

China's State Administration for Market Regulation on Tuesday said it is investigating Google on suspicion of violating antitrust laws. While the announcement did not specifically mention any tariffs, the announcement came just minutes after Trump's 10% tariffs were to take effect.