Inside the brutal purge of China: Former Defense Ministers Li Shangfu and Wei Fenghe sentenced to death for graft

The arrest comes as part of an unprecedented escalation in President Xi Jinping's decade-long war against corruption within the Party, in which two defense ministers, Wei Fenghe and Li Shangfu, have been convicted of corruption charges and have been sentenced to death but with a two-year reprieve, according to Xinhua on Thursday, May 7, 2026.

Graft and 'political failure' at the top

Both individuals had been accused separately of widespread bribery and violations of disciplinary codes of conduct.

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According to court rulings, both had been convicted of using their high office for personal gain.

Li Shangfu was convicted of taking and offering "huge sums of money in bribes." Furthermore, according to investigations, he "failed to carry out political duties and was after personnel benefits."

On the other hand, according to Xinhua, Wei Fenghe was found to have taken money and precious objects. He was described as engaging in "extremely serious acts of graft," which had resulted in "tremendous harm" to the People's Liberation Army.

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The significance of a 'reprieve'

A death penalty with a two-year reprieve is a sentence that can usually be commuted to life imprisonment in Chinese law.

Commutation: In case the criminal fails to commit any other crime within the span of two years, the sentence is usually commuted to life imprisonment.

No parole: According to the statement released by Xinhua, after the sentence is commuted, both Wei and Li will serve life sentences without any chance of commutation or parole.

Decimation of leadership

These sentences are indicative of an overhaul of the entire leadership of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). It should be remembered that the purge has accelerated since 2023, leading to the demolition of the Rocket Force Command, which controls the country’s strategic nuclear weapons.

In addition to this, early this year, the purge led to the downfall of General Zhang Youxia, a Politburo member and one of President Xi Jinping’s staunch allies.

Out of the seven members of the Central Military Commission nominated at the end of 2022, only two are still holding their respective positions, including the President of the country.

Effect on China's combat efficiency

It must be pointed out that the frequent changeover of PLA leadership poses not only a political challenge but also a military threat.

"China's ongoing military corruption purges are leaving serious deficiencies in its command structure and are likely to have hampered the readiness of its armed forces," noted a report from the International Institute for Strategic Studies earlier this year.

With the ongoing modernisation of China, the dismissal of its highest-ranking tactical commanders leaves behind a number of crucial questions regarding the efficiency and internal stability of the world’s largest armed forces.

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