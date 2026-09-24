By deploying three Diting-01 dedicated radio tracking satellites into space, China greatly improved its capabilities of performing space reconnaissance of Earth. Launched from the Lijian-1 Y18 rocket, those three satellites form the basis of a commercial signals intelligence network, meant to intercept all the radio frequencies on our planet.
The name of the satellites comes from a legendary creature, known for listening to everything. They serve as cosmic ears, receiving electromagnetic emissions.
Triangulation method: All three satellites work as a trio, receiving the identical signal after certain periods of time.
Time-Difference-of-Arrival (TDOA): By studying small time differences of arrival of the same signal by three different satellites, one can calculate the location of its source very accurately.
Target location: The constellation tracks military ship radars, encryption, communication systems, electronic jamming, and active air defense systems, including ships without conventional tracking transponders.
Though currently there are only three satellites (A, B, and C), the developers plan to expand it massively in the future.
Constellation plan: The operators will create a low-Earth-orbit constellation, consisting of approximately 60 satellites, in order to maintain constant electromagnetic surveillance of enormous oceanic and terrestrial areas.
Future network: Operators plan to build a low-Earth-orbit constellation comprising roughly 60 satellites to ensure continuous electromagnetic coverage over vast oceanic and land territories.
Commercial and dual-use applications: Built by Chang Guang Satellite Technology and operated by startup StarRF, the system provides data streams for maritime transport safety, regulatory monitoring, and defense analytics.
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