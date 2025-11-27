China Dominates, India-Japan Rise, America Slides – Asia Power Index 2025 Lifts The Curtain

Canberra: Australia’s prestigious Lowy Institute has released its annual Asia Power Index for 2025, offering a detailed assessment of military, economic, diplomatic and cultural influence across 27 countries. The report highlights major change in regional power, with China now emerging as Asia’s dominant force, India steadily rising and the United States seeing a drop in its influence compared to previous years. Japan, too, has improved its standing, reflecting growing capabilities in the region.

Russia Strengthens Its Position

For the first time since 2019, Russia has strengthened its position in Asia, regaining influence it had lost due to sanctions following the Ukraine war.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The report states that “Russia’s presence in Asia is on the rise, as the fortified nation has shown resilience against restrictions imposed by G7 allies”.

Analysts attribute Moscow’s resurgence in the region largely to its strategic defense and economic partnerships with China and North Korea. Overall, Russia ranks as the fifth most influential power in Asia, reclaiming ground it had lost to Australia in 2024.

Asia Power Index 2025: Top 10 Countries

The report ranks the countries based on eight thematic areas, including military capacity, defense networks, economic strength, diplomatic influence, cultural reach, resilience and future resource potential. The top ten nations are:

United States – 80.5 (Super Power)

China – 73.7 (Super Power)

India – 40.0 (Major Power)

Japan – 38.8 (Middle Power)

Russia – 32.1 (Middle Power)

Australia – 31.8 (Middle Power)

South Korea – 31.5 (Middle Power)

Singapore – 26.8 (Middle Power)

Indonesia – 22.5 (Middle Power)

Malaysia – 20.6 (Middle Power)

Pakistan, meanwhile, is absent from the top 10 and has been ranked 16th.

India’s Rise In Asia

The report highlights India’s growing influence in Asia. “India’s power in the region is steadily increasing,” the index adds, “and in 2025, it has crossed the threshold for ‘Major Power’ status”.

While India’s military and resource growth has been significant, its diplomatic and economic leverage has not fully matched the rise in its capabilities, suggesting potential for further expansion.

US Faces Decline, China Gains

In the “Super Power” category, the only listed nations are the United States and China, with Washington still at the top but showing its lowest influence score since the Asia Power Index was first launched in 2018.

Analysts attribute much of this decline to policy decisions during the Trump administration, which the report describes as “net negative” for US influence in Asia.

Meanwhile, Beijing continues to close the gap with the United States, reducing the margin of difference to its lowest point since 2020.

Japan’s Steady Progress

Japan’s standing has also improved, with its influence rising relative to other middle powers. This reflects strengthened economic, technological and diplomatic initiatives, positioning Tokyo as a more capable player in Asia’s evolving power dynamics.

Meanwhile, countries like South Korea and Australia continue to play crucial roles as middle powers, influencing the balance of power across the continent.