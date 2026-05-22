BREAKING | Strong magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes deep below Mainland China
A strong magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck mainland China late Friday evening. Classified as a deep-focus seismic event at a depth of 150 km, the tremor hit the remote, high-altitude Qinghai-Tibet plateau region.
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A significant moderate-to-strong earthquake registering a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale struck mainland China late Friday evening, according to real-time seismic monitoring data. The underground shockwave occurred at 10:46 PM IST (22:46:30) on May 22, 2026.
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