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NewsWorldBREAKING | Strong magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes deep below Mainland China
CHINA EARTHQUAKE

BREAKING | Strong magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes deep below Mainland China

A strong magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck mainland China late Friday evening. Classified as a deep-focus seismic event at a depth of 150 km, the tremor hit the remote, high-altitude Qinghai-Tibet plateau region.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Nitin Kumar|Last Updated: May 22, 2026, 11:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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BREAKING | Strong magnitude 5.2 earthquake strikes deep below Mainland ChinaREPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

A significant moderate-to-strong earthquake registering a magnitude of 5.2 on the Richter scale struck mainland China late Friday evening, according to real-time seismic monitoring data. The underground shockwave occurred at 10:46 PM IST (22:46:30) on May 22, 2026.

 

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