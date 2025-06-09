China Expert Sounds Dire Alarm: ‘Something Worse Than Covid Is Coming – Are We Ready?’

New Delhi: A storm is brewing over Washington. And at the center of it is a fungus, not a virus this time, that has sent alarms ringing across U.S. national security circles.Two Chinese nationals, who are scientists by profession, now face charges that read more like the script of a bioterror thriller than a court indictment. The couple, 33-year-old Yunqing Jian and 34-year-old Zunyong Liu, are accused of trying to sneak a dangerous fungus into the United States.

But this is not mold on bread. This is Fusarium graminearum, a grain-killing pathogen known to destroy wheat, maize and barley. And it is not just about crops. Exposure to this fungus can cause vomiting, liver damage and even reproductive disorders in both animals and humans.

The U.S. Department of Justice calls it a potential agroterrorism weapon. Experts say its economic and biological damage potential is no joke. It is already responsible for billions in losses each year.

Enter Gordon G. Chang. Known for his hardline takes on China and his bestselling book ‘China Is Going to War’, Chang did not mince words in his appearance on Fox News.

“This was an attack on the United States at a time when China thought it was at war with us,” Chang said bluntly.

He went on to say that this was also not a rogue act. He believes it could be part of a larger strategy from Beijing. In his words, the United States should stop ignoring hostile intent just because it is masked in science or trade.

“In May 2019, the state-run People’s Daily published a landmark editorial declaring a people’s war on the United States. That is not rhetoric, but a signal. When the Communist Party uses that language, they are preparing for action. That couple? They should be sent to Guantanamo,” Chang said.

His most chilling warning came next.

“We are going to get hit really hard. Not just with Covid. Not just with fentanyl. But perhaps with something even worse,” Chang warned.

He cited previous suspicious incidents such as unsolicited seed packets being sent from China to American households in 2020. This year, he said, Chinese e-commerce giant Temu was allegedly behind another round of mystery seed deliveries.

“That is not random. That is an effort to introduce invasive species and weaken our agriculture. It is warfare, not with missiles or guns,” he said.

Chang even questioned whether Americans truly grasp the scale of what is coming.

“Xi Jinping talks about war all the time. He is mobilising the entire Chinese society for it. And here we are, doing next to nothing. We might be stronger, but we are not defending ourselves with enough determination,” he alleged.

He concluded with a proposition, “The only way to stop this is to sever ties with China. And I know people think that is drastic, but we are being overwhelmed.”

This is not the first time Chang has raised red flags over China’s activities. But this time, the warning carries more urgency and more stakes.