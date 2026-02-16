Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3017359https://zeenews.india.com/world/china-flexes-force-near-taiwan-again-3-jets-6-warships-spotted-as-tensions-continue-3017359.html
NewsWorldChina flexes force near Taiwan again: 3 jets, 6 warships spotted as tensions continue
CHINA-TAIWAN TENSIONS

China flexes force near Taiwan again: 3 jets, 6 warships spotted as tensions continue

Nine of the 11 flights crossed the median line into Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 16, 2026, 07:06 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

China flexes force near Taiwan again: 3 jets, 6 warships spotted as tensions continue(File Photo ANI)

Taiwan detects three Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels around its territory is a routine update on ongoing tensions with China. These detections happen in Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), an airspace where Taiwan monitors potential threats.

Nine of the 11 flights crossed the median line into Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

Taiwan's MND posted on X: "We detected three PLA aircraft and six PLAN vessels around Taiwan until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces are monitoring and responding accordingly."

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

On Saturday, Taiwan's MND had reported 11 Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels near its borders.

"We detected 11 PLA aircraft flights and 8 PLAN vessels around Taiwan until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. Nine of the 11 flights crossed the median line into Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. Our forces monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the post further added.

On Sunday, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, also known as William Lai, assured the public that the government will strengthen national defence and boost economic development, according to the Taipei Times.

In his Lunar New Year speech, President Lai said Taiwan has faced many challenges and thanked the armed forces, coast guard, police, and government workers for keeping society running smoothly so people can enjoy the holiday worry-free.

Taiwan's President Lai said in his Lunar New Year address: "Taiwan faced many challenges last year, but the nation grew stronger, seizing opportunities to stand taller, see farther, and become more resilient. Taiwan's most beautiful scenery lies not just in its mountains and seas, but in people standing together through hardship."

He added that his government will keep working to protect national security and social stability, promote economic growth, support global industry expansion, and aid small and micro enterprises (MSMEs).

 


(with ANI inputs)

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Matte foundation
Flawless Base: Foundations That Truly Change the Game
Pakistan
Pakistan T20 WC 2026 Qualification Scenario: How can PAK qualify for Super 8s?
playsuit for women
Playsuits Every Wardrobe Needs Right Now
face highlighter
Must-Have Highlighters for Every Makeup Mood
vitamin c serum
Vitamin C Serums for Brighter, Healthier Skin For Men
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026
Memes galore after India humiliate Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2026 clash
ethnic saree
Sarees That Redefine Ethnic Elegance
men puffer jacket
Men’s Puffer Jackets That Nail Comfort & Style
Technology
“Four-Way Protected Fibre”: Airtel Deploys 5G for India AI Impact Summit
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup 2026
'India-Pakistan is always a...': Ishan Kishan opens up after gritty knock