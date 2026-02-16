China flexes force near Taiwan again: 3 jets, 6 warships spotted as tensions continue

Taiwan detects three Chinese military aircraft and six naval vessels around its territory is a routine update on ongoing tensions with China. These detections happen in Taiwan's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), an airspace where Taiwan monitors potential threats.

Nine of the 11 flights crossed the median line into Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ.

Taiwan's MND posted on X: "We detected three PLA aircraft and six PLAN vessels around Taiwan until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. #ROCArmedForces are monitoring and responding accordingly."

On Saturday, Taiwan's MND had reported 11 Chinese military aircraft and eight naval vessels near its borders.

"We detected 11 PLA aircraft flights and 8 PLAN vessels around Taiwan until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. Nine of the 11 flights crossed the median line into Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. Our forces monitored the situation and responded accordingly," the post further added.

On Sunday, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, also known as William Lai, assured the public that the government will strengthen national defence and boost economic development, according to the Taipei Times.

In his Lunar New Year speech, President Lai said Taiwan has faced many challenges and thanked the armed forces, coast guard, police, and government workers for keeping society running smoothly so people can enjoy the holiday worry-free.

Taiwan's President Lai said in his Lunar New Year address: "Taiwan faced many challenges last year, but the nation grew stronger, seizing opportunities to stand taller, see farther, and become more resilient. Taiwan's most beautiful scenery lies not just in its mountains and seas, but in people standing together through hardship."

He added that his government will keep working to protect national security and social stability, promote economic growth, support global industry expansion, and aid small and micro enterprises (MSMEs).



