China: Midnight blast in Guangxi leaves 7 dead, 17 injured; gas leak ruled out



A massive explosion tore through Xing'an County in South China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region in the early hours of Thursday, June 11, 2026, leaving at least seven people dead and 17 others injured.

The powerful blast occurred around 1:40 AM on Lingxiang Road, sending shockwaves through the local community. The sheer force of the explosion was heard several kilometers away, severely damaging nearby infrastructure and causing widespread panic. Emergency response teams, including fire-rescue, police, and medical personnel, rushed to the site immediately after the incident to initiate a large-scale rescue operation.

Emergency Sweep: 17 Hospitalized Following Rescue Operations

Following the blast, coordinated teams from Guilin City and Xing'an County established an emergency command post on-site. First responders conducted four consecutive rounds of thorough searches through the debris to ensure no victims remained trapped under the collapsed structures.

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According to local police notices, a total of 17 injured individuals were systematically pulled from the area and rushed to regional hospitals. Medical officials confirmed that while the victims sustained varying degrees of trauma, all are currently in stable condition with no life-threatening injuries.

Cause Unknown: Investigators Rule Out Gas Pipeline Failure

Initial speculation from local residents suggested the catastrophe might have been triggered by a major gas pipeline leak or technical failure. However, following a preliminary forensic inspection of the impact zone, municipal authorities and safety inspectors officially ruled out any pipeline-related issues.

With the gas infrastructure cleared of blame, the exact source of the ignition remains unknown. Specialist ballistic and chemical analysis teams are combing the epicenter for residual evidence. A comprehensive, high-level investigation is ongoing to determine what triggered the deadly midnight explosion.