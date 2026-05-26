China is building a city-size airport on sea – take a look at $4.3 billion mega island set to change world aviation by 2035

Beijing: China is building one of its most ambitious infrastructure projects in the sea near Dalian in Liaoning province. An artificial island of around 20 square kilometres is being developed in Jinzhou Bay in the Bohai Sea to host what will become the world’s largest offshore airport, the Dalian Jinzhouwan International Airport. The project is estimated to cost around $4.3 billion and is expected to be completed by 2035.

The airport is being constructed about 4.5 kilometres off the coast of Dalian city. It is being built to replace the existing Dalian Zhoushuizi Airport, which has reached its limits after years of expansion. The old airport is located in a valley surrounded by mountains and urban areas, with only one runway and very little scope for expansion.

Officials say its location also makes flight operations more challenging, especially in bad weather, which has pushed the need for a new facility built from scratch in open waters.

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A massive island built from the sea

The scale of construction is striking. Around 187 million cubic metres of material have been used to reclaim land from the sea. The artificial island will eventually be larger than both the Hong Kong International Airport and Japan’s Kansai Airport, making it the biggest airport built on reclaimed land anywhere in the world.

To hold the structure together, engineers have driven more than 3,000 pillars deep into the seabed. Each of these piles goes down more than 80 metres to reach solid rock. These foundations are about three times deeper than those used in many land-based airports.

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In addition, large sections of reclaimed land have been strengthened through deep cementing to prevent movement or sinking over time.

Chief engineer Li Xiang has described the seabed conditions as complex, requiring careful planning at every stage. The engineering work has been aimed at ensuring that the island can support runways, terminals and long-term air traffic without instability.

Capacity designed for future growth

Once fully completed, the Dalian Jinzhouwan Airport will include four runways and a terminal space of about 900,000 square metres. It is being built to handle around 80 million passengers every year along with 1 million tonnes of cargo and nearly 540,000 aircraft movements annually.

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Earlier phases of the project are expected to open with lower capacity, though exact numbers vary across reports. Even at its initial stage, the airport is expected to handle far more traffic than the existing facility, which manages about 20 million passengers a year.

A long and delayed construction timeline

Work on land reclamation began around 2011. However, the project faced delays and was paused for several years after 2016, particularly during the landfill stage. The original plan aimed for completion in 2018, but the timeline was later pushed to 2035 due to technical and planning adjustments. Despite the delays, construction work on the island has continued, transforming the coastal waters of the Bohai Sea.

Part of China’s bigger aviation push

The new airport fits into China’s wider push to expand its aviation network. The country operates more than 260 airports and is building many more. Officials have previously estimated that China may need around 450 airports by 2035 to support rising passenger demand and growing trade routes.

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Dalian plays an important role in trade with Japan and South Korea, and the new airport is expected to strengthen its position as a regional transport hub. Along with the airport, the plan also includes logistics parks, research zones and new transport links such as rail and highway networks connecting the island to the city.

Challenges of building on the sea

Even with advanced engineering, offshore construction comes with long-term challenges. Artificial islands can face gradual sinking over time due to soil compression, a problem seen at Japan’s Kansai Airport. Extreme weather, storms and rising sea levels also add challenges to such large-scale coastal projects.

Engineers say constant monitoring will be needed even after completion to ensure long-term stability. The success of the project will depend not only on construction quality but also on how well it handles these environmental pressures over the decades.

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If completed as planned, the Dalian Jinzhouwan Airport will stand as one of the largest infrastructure projects of its kind, turning part of the sea into an international aviation hub and changing how large cities deal with space limits on land.