China Is Building A Nuclear Power Plant The World Has Never Seen Before

Beijing: China has started building the world’s first hybrid nuclear power plant. The project is coming up in Lianyungang city in Jiangsu province in eastern China. Construction has begun at the Xuwei Nuclear Power Plant site. This project is the first nuclear facility approved under China’s 15th Five-Year Plan.

The plant brings together two different nuclear technologies in one complex. It combines the Hualong One pressurised water reactor with a high-temperature gas-cooled reactor. This pairing has never been attempted anywhere in the world. The facility will generate electricity and also supply high-quality industrial steam.

Work at the site began on Friday with concrete pouring for Nuclear Unit One. The project will be built in two phases. The first phase is now underway. It includes two Hualong One units and one high-temperature gas-cooled reactor unit.

The Hualong One reactors are based on China’s fully indigenous third-generation nuclear technology. The high-temperature gas-cooled reactor uses fourth-generation nuclear technology. Together, they allow the plant to serve both power generation and industrial energy needs.

Once operational, the project will reduce fossil fuel use to a great extent. Annual coal consumption is expected to fall by about 7.26 million tonnes. Carbon dioxide emissions are projected to drop by nearly 19.6 million tonnes every year. The plant will support low-carbon development at the Lianyungang petrochemical base and surrounding industrial zones.

The project also indicates a broader change in China’s nuclear strategy that moves beyond electricity production alone. It enters multi-purpose industrial use, including steam supply for heavy industries.

The first phase of the Xuwei Nuclear Power Plant is expected to begin operations in 2032. The Hualong One reactor was developed by the China General Nuclear Power Group and the China National Nuclear Corporation. The technology has received European Utility Requirements certification and has passed the United Kingdom’s Generic Design Assessment process.

With this project, Beijing positions itself at the forefront of next-generation nuclear energy and industrial decarbonisation.