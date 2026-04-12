‘China is gonna have big problems’; Trump warns Beijing of possible Iran weapons shipment

US President Donald Trump issued a stark warning to China on Saturday after US intelligence reports emerged indicating Beijing is preparing to ship advanced air defence weapons to Iran, even as fragile ceasefire talks between Washington and Tehran entered a second day in Pakistan’s capital.

Speaking to reporters before departing the White House for Miami, Trump responded directly, saying, “If China does that, China is gonna have big problems.”

The comments come after CNN reported that U.S intelligence assesses China is preparing to deliver new shoulder-fired anti-aircraft missile systems, MANPADS, to Iran within the coming weeks. Sources told the network that Beijing appears to be routing the shipments through third countries to obscure their origin.

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The systems could pose a significant threat to low-flying US aircraft if fighting resumes.

The timing is particularly sensitive; the shipments would arrive while the ceasefire is still in its early, shaky phase and as negotiators in Islamabad attempt to hammer out longer-term security arrangements.

Currently, U.S Vice President JD Vance is leading the American side, while Iran’s delegation is headed by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The sessions, hosted at a secure venue in Islamabad with heavy security, mark the highest-level direct U.S.-Iran engagement since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

Pakistan has described its goal modestly: not necessarily a full peace treaty on day one, but enough common ground to keep the dialogue alive and prevent the ceasefire from collapsing.

Negotiations continued into early Sunday local time, stretching past midnight on Saturday. Pakistani officials described the atmosphere as serious but constructive, with both sides engaging directly in the presence of mediators.

Key sticking points include control and security of the Strait of Hormuz, the vital chokepoint for global oil shipments, and broader ceasefire terms. Some reports indicate the talks have encountered roadblocks over maritime issues and lingering disputes involving Lebanon, though both delegations have expressed cautious optimism about progress.

While no final agreement has been announced, officials say additional rounds may be needed.

US Vice President JD Vance announced Sunday that after over 21 hours of direct talks in Islamabad, the US and Iran failed to secure a deal to end their conflict.

Addressing reporters, Vance called it "bad news" primarily for Iran, noting the Iranian side "chose not to accept our terms" despite clear US red lines, demanding Tehran's ironclad pledge to forgo nuclear weapons development or any rapid pathway to them.

