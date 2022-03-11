हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

China locks down city of 9 million as it witnesses surge in Covid-19 cases

China has ordered the residents Changchun to remain home and undergo three rounds of mass testing, while non-essential businesses have been closed and transport links suspended.

China locks down city of 9 million as it witnesses surge in Covid-19 cases
Image credit: PTI

Beijing: China on Friday (March 11) ordered a lockdown of the 9 million residents of the northeastern city of Changchun amid a new spike in COVID-19 cases in the area. Residents are required to remain home and undergo three rounds of mass testing, while non-essential businesses have been closed and transport links suspended.

China reported another 397 cases of local transmission nationwide on Friday, 98 of them in Jilin province that surrounds Changchun. Just two cases were detected within the city itself, although authorities have repeatedly pledged to lock down any community where one or more cases are found under China's "zero tolerance" approach to the pandemic.

Another 93 cases were found in the nearby city of Jilin that bears the same name as the surrounding province.
Authorities have already ordered a partial lockdown in the city and severed travel links with other cities.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Chinalockdown
Next
Story

‘No security reasons for you to leave Russia’: Indian embassy's new guidelines for Indians

Must Watch

PT5M50S

Delhi MCD Election: Kejriwal speaks on delay of Delhi MCD elections 2022