China makes fresh claim on coronavirus, says COVID-19 broke globally, we only reported it first

Beijing: Since the coronavirus pandemic has hit normal life across the globe, several claims and assumptions are being made on the outbreak of the deadly virus. The coronavirus cases were first detected in China and Wuhan is considered as the epicenter of the virus outbreak.

However, in its fresh claim, China has said that it is not the country where the coronavirus was generated. It said that the coronavirus was spread across several countries and China was the first one to detect it.

China also denied all reports and claims that says the virus is spread through bats or pangolins at the Meat Market in Wuhan city, China.

China also denied all claims made by the US in which it blamed China for the pandemic situation.

As per media reports, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that coronavirus is new type of virus and several facts related to it are coming into light now.

China's statement came as a response to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's remarks in which he accused the Communist Party of China (CPC) of concealing information about the coronavirus. Pompeo said that China has worsened the Corona crisis.

