हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

China makes fresh claim on coronavirus, says COVID-19 broke globally, we only reported it first

Several countries across the globe including US have been blaming China for creating the pandemic situation and for hiding reports related to the coronavirus.

China makes fresh claim on coronavirus, says COVID-19 broke globally, we only reported it first

Beijing: Since the coronavirus pandemic has hit normal life across the globe, several claims and assumptions are being made on the outbreak of the deadly virus. The coronavirus cases were first detected in China and Wuhan is considered as the epicenter of the virus outbreak.

However, in its fresh claim, China has said that it is not the country where the coronavirus was generated. It said that the coronavirus was spread across several countries and China was the first one to detect it.

China also denied all reports and claims that says the virus is spread through bats or pangolins at the Meat Market in Wuhan city, China.

China also denied all claims made by the US in which it blamed China for the pandemic situation.

As per media reports, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said that coronavirus is new type of virus and several facts related to it are coming into light now.

China's statement came as a response to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's remarks in which he accused the Communist Party of China (CPC) of concealing information about the coronavirus. Pompeo said that China has worsened the Corona crisis.
 

 

 

Tags:
CoronavirusChinaCOVID-19
Next
Story

Nancy Pelosi introduces 25th Amendment to oust President Donald Trump over his fitness to serve
  • 69,79,423Confirmed
  • 1,07,416Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,54,83,758Confirmed
  • 10,44,085Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT42S

India reports 73,272 new Covid-19 cases, 926 deaths in last 24 hours