China May Buy Russia’s S-500 Air Defence System: High-Level Talks Strengthen Ties, India On Edge

Moscow: The growing security cooperation between Russia and China has raised alarm across the globe, including in India and the United States. A delegation of top Chinese military generals recently visited Moscow and held high-level talks with senior defence officials. During these discussions, both sides pledged to deepen collaboration in sensitive areas, including missile defence.

Reports indicate that Russia has offered China its S-500 missile defence system, fuelling speculation that Beijing may soon purchase the advanced system.

According to China’s Ministry of Defence, General Zhang Yuxia, vice-chairman of China’s Central Military Commission, met his Russian counterpart Andrey Belousov on Thursday. The visit highlighted the ongoing strengthening of defence ties between the two nations.

In an official statement released Thursday night, the Chinese Ministry said, “Both sides conducted in-depth discussions on the relations between our countries and armed forces, international and regional developments and issues of mutual concern. Both parties agreed to enhance high-level dialogue and deepen practical cooperation.”

A New Blueprint For Cooperation

Belousov stated that Russia hopes to work with China to “create a new blueprint for defence cooperation”. Sputnik News quoted him as saying that Russian-Chinese military collaboration is based on “mutual trust and understanding of each other’s interests”.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that representatives from both nations met in Moscow on Wednesday to discuss missile defence and strategic stability.

The meeting saw the participation of senior military officials from both sides. The Russian delegation was led by Andrey Malyugin, special representative for strategic stability, while the Chinese delegation was led by Li Chijiang, deputy director general of the Arms Control and Disarmament Department of China’s Foreign Ministry.

The statement confirmed that the delegations conducted “in-depth discussions on factors posing strategic threats to global and regional security and exchanged ideas on potential solutions.” Both sides expressed satisfaction with the level of dialogue and agreed to further deepen cooperation in relevant areas.

Concerns Over US Missile Shield Plans

These talks on missile defence come amid growing concerns in Moscow and Beijing over US President Donald Trump’s proposed “Golden Dome” missile shield and his plans to resume nuclear weapons testing after more than three decades.

Trump has stated his desire to pursue denuclearisation with both Russia and China. Beijing has shown limited interest in direct negotiations with either Moscow or Washington, despite its rapid expansion of nuclear stockpiles. Both Russia and China continue to maintain significantly larger nuclear arsenals, raising global strategic stakes.