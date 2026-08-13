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China may bypass Taiwan in 2027, turn focus to Northeast India - Here's Why

Reports suggest China could avoid a full-scale Taiwan invasion in 2027 and instead intensify pressure along the India-China border, with increased activity and infrastructure development near Arunachal Pradesh raising security concerns.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 06:13 PM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 06:13 PM IST
China may bypass Taiwan in 2027, turn focus to Northeast India - Here's Why
Image Credit: ANI

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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China may bypass Taiwan in 2027, turn focus to Northeast India - Here's Why
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