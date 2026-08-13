Equipment and force structure (air, naval, ground): China has a clear numerical advantage in major military platforms. It has far more military aircraft, with over 3,700 total and more than 2,000 combat aircraft, compared to India’s about 2,200 total and 500 to 600 combat aircraft. China also has a much larger navy, with roughly 370 to over 1,000 vessels including 3 aircraft carriers and more than 60 submarines, while India has about 300 to 350 vessels, 2 carriers, and around 19 submarines. China fields more main battle tanks as well, with roughly 4,800 to 6,800 compared to India’s about 3,900 to 4,200. China also operates bombers and advanced platforms such as the J-20 stealth fighters, which India does not have in similar numbers. India is continuing its modernization efforts with aircraft like the Rafale and Tejas, indigenous systems, and additional orders, but it still lags behind in overall scale and some advanced categories.