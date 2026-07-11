The controversial Medog megadam project, set to create the biggest hydropower plant in the world on the Yarlung Tsangpo (Brahmaputra) river, is being subject to extraordinary criticism from Beijing's very own scientists. In a terrifying study, it has been reported that the monstrous facility is being built directly above the active fault line in Tibet, 50 kilometers away from the Indian border in Arunachal Pradesh.
Published in the state-monitored Chinese journal "Sedimentary Geology and Tethyan Geology," the study highlights serious structural and environmental issues, jeopardising downstream countries including India and Bangladesh.
The study, conducted jointly by the Chengdu University of Technology, Civil-Military Integration Center, China Geological Survey, and Middle Yarlung Zangbo River Natural Resources Observation and Research Station, identifies the active Paizhen Fault below the dam.
Since the beginning of the Pleistocene epoch, the fault line has remained highly volatile. According to geologists, frequent tectonic disturbances have caused the breakdown of the nearby rock formations to such an extent that the ground has lost almost all of its load-bearing properties. The dangerous character of the fault was proven in 2017 when a 6.9 magnitude earthquake swept across its northern segment in Tibet.
The Medog Hydropower Station was approved in December 2024 and the construction of this 60,000-megawatt run-of-the-river station will start in July 2025. It is expected to become operational by 2033.
Total Cost: 1 trillion Yuan ($137 billion).
Output: 300 billion kilowatt-hours per year—which equals almost thrice the energy production of China's landmark Three Gorges Dam.
Course of the Yarlung Tsangpo: It starts at Angsi Glacier in Western Tibet, runs for 1,625 km through China, goes through the "great bend" area near Namcha Barwa mountain peak, continues for 918 km through India as the Brahmaputra River, and flows for 337 km through Bangladesh as the Jamuna until it merges with the Bay of Bengal.
Aside from direct structural vulnerabilities inherent in the dam, its bridges, and tunnels, there was a particularly unstable "reservoir trap" identified.
Surrounding the proposed lake is extremely loose and fractured soil. Experts point out that the saturation of the reservoir, coupled with natural tremors in the region, could result in catastrophic mass landslides once the reservoir is formed. It is suggested that rapid reinforcement of the slopes be conducted during both construction and operation of the project to avoid a breakage.
Fear of water diversion is highly improbable according to hydrologists; any attempts at weaponisation and complete redirection of the flow would lead to extreme siltation and devastating flooding in Chinese territories.
Volumetric realities: Only 10%-15% of Brahmaputra's total flow comes from Yarlung Tsangpo; the rest is created via monsoonal rains and other tributaries within India.
The true worst-case scenario is not water withholding for geopolitical gains, but rather a catastrophic structural failure. A collapse of a dam above a tectonic fault line will trigger an apocalyptic flood wave, obliterating northeastern India and Bangladesh.
Whereas security scholars traditionally viewed China as capable of employing river water as a resource for its own geopolitical gains, a question raised by the current dispute between India and Pakistan over the Indus Water Treaty, this new geological revelation brings the entire discussion into a totally different light.
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