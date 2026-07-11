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Shifting sands in Tibet: The shocking scientific discovery threatening to upend China's Megadam destiny

A terrifying study by Chinese geologists reveals that the upcoming 60,000-MW Medog megadam on the Yarlung Tsangpo (Brahmaputra) is being built directly over the active Paizhen fault line, creating an apocalyptic flood risk for downstream India and Bangladesh.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jul 11, 2026, 02:35 PM IST|Updated: Jul 11, 2026, 02:35 PM IST
Shifting sands in Tibet: The shocking scientific discovery threatening to upend China's Megadam destiny
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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