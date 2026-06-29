In yet another major upheaval of political and military officials, the government of China has abruptly dismissed the legislative titles of several top military officers and senior political officials. The recent drastic move finalized on Friday was announced via China’s state-controlled news agency, Xinhua, marking another shock wave within the country’s defense and legislative institutions.
According to the official government statement released through the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), which is the chief legislative arm of the country, the legislative titles of six military lawmakers and two senior political officials have been discontinued.
Among the notable civilian politicians affected by the move are Li Yunze, the former chairman of China's financial regulatory organisation, and Ma Xingrui, a senior member of the top Politburo who has lately been under investigations.
The official governmental decree deliberately left out the specific causes of the massive sackings. Moreover, China's Ministry of National Defense has remained absolutely silent on the matter and has not released a statement or issued any response to the press on the unexpected structural cleansing.
This event can be interpreted as the continuation of the anti-corruption drive by the president of the People's Republic of China, Xi Jinping. Over the course of a decade, the campaign has been targeting, investigating, and eliminating numerous high-profile bureaucrats and top-level generals from the People's Liberation Army.
Among the purged military legislators, there was General Ju Xinchun, a tough commander-in-chief of the Central Military Commission's Equipment Development Department. This extremely sensitive body takes care of research, development, procurement, and testing of all kinds of advanced military weapons and equipment for the PLA.
Aside from that, General Ju has been holding an influential position of the commander-in-chief of China's honorable space program since 2022, becoming an extremely strategically significant figure in Beijing's defense machinery.
The structural cleanse had affected such significant regional theater commands and special divisions of modern warfare:
All the six military representatives have gone off the radar completely, and efforts on the part of foreign media to get in touch with them have failed. The complete silence of the sacked officials, as well as the top brass, on this particular matter highlights the extremely sensitive situation of this latest institutional purge under Xi's administration.
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