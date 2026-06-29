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Inside China's silent sweep: Why Beijing just purged its Aerospace Chief and Strategic Theater Commanders

China purged six top military commanders and senior political officials from parliament in President Xi Jinping's latest sweeping crackdown.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Nitin Kumar
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 02:53 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 02:53 PM IST
Inside China's silent sweep: Why Beijing just purged its Aerospace Chief and Strategic Theater Commanders
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

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