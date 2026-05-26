China objects Quad meeting, says ‘Cooperation between countries should not target any third party’

China objected to the QUAD Foreign Ministers' meeting, which concluded today in New Delhi, saying that cooperation between countries should not target any third party. Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China, Mao Ning, on Monday said, "Cooperation between countries should be conducive to regional peace, stability and prosperity, and not target any third party. We oppose forming exclusive groupings or engaging in bloc confrontation."

India, Australia, Japan, and the United States of America (USA) concluded the QUAD Foreign Ministers' meeting in Delhi, with discussions across various areas,, including a free and open Indo-Pacific, while also expressing concerns regarding dangerous and coercive actions, including interference with offshore resource development and ramming or blocking actions in the South China Sea.

Also Read: 'We need to see it open': QUAD unites on Hormuz crisis as Rubio briefs allies on Iran talks

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According to the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting joint statement released by the Ministry of External Affairs, the members reaffirmed their strong commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific based on international law, respect for sovereignty, and peaceful resolution of disputes.

The discussion was dominated by Maritime security & freedom of navigation

expressed serious concerns over developments in the East China Sea and South China Sea, including coercive actions, dangerous manoeuvres, use of water cannons, ramming, blocking, interference with resource development, and militarization of features.

The group reaffirmed its commitment to UNCLOS, freedom of navigation and overflight, and the 2016 South China Sea Arbitral Award.

With the ongoing West Asia conflict, the bloc supported ongoing diplomatic efforts for lasting peace. Condemned attacks on commercial shipping and opposed any measures inconsistent with UNCLOS, including imposition of tolls in the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea.

Also Read: QUAD at crossroads: Will it write a new era of Indo-Pacific or fade into irrelevance?

Why does China oppose the Quad?

China has on multiple occasions objected to the Quad bloc, viewing it as a US-led mechanism designed to contain China's rise, challenge its regional ambitions, and undermine its influence in the Indo-Pacific.

Though Quad has maintained that it does not target any specific country and focuses on practical cooperation for regional benefit.

The Quad's focus on a "free and open Indo-Pacific", upholding international laws like UNCLOS, freedom of navigation, and opposition to unilateral changes to the status quo directly challenge China's actions in the South China Sea, East China Sea, and broader maritime claims.

China interprets Quad maritime initiatives like domain awareness, surveillance, and ship observer missions as efforts to counter its assertiveness and militarization of features.

Beijing aims for greater influence or primacy in its near seas and the Indo-Pacific. The Quad's cooperation on security, supply chains, critical minerals, technology standards, and infrastructure like ports and undersea cables can be seen as reducing reliance on China.















