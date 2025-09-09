China Opens Bond Market To Russia, Threat Looms Over India, Economists Stunned By Strange Dynamics

New Delhi: China is opening its bond market to Russian energy companies, providing them with a financial lifeline at a time when Western sanctions continue to bite. At the same time, the United States has repeatedly warned India against purchasing Russian crude and has imposed additional tariffs, escalating tensions between the two nations.

Economist Mohamed A. El-Erian described the situation as ironic, highlighting the stark contrast between China’s treatment of Russia and India’s predicament. “India must be thinking… and we face U.S. secondary sanctions for buying oil from Russia?” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

He highlighted that while India risks penalties for trading with Russia, China, which is engaging in far larger trade with Moscow, receives a free pass from Washington.

Return Of Panda Bonds After Six Years

According to the Financial Times, China will now allow Russian companies to issue bonds denominated in yuan, known as “Panda Bonds”. This marks the first time since 2017 that Russian firms can access China’s bond market in this way. Chinese officials have reportedly assured Moscow of assistance in issuing these bonds, offering a crucial financial lifeline amid ongoing Western sanctions.

The move follows a recent visit by Russian President Vladimir Putin to Beijing, where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping. Xi referred to Putin as an “old friend”, and the two leaders discussed the Siberia-2 pipeline project, which promises long-term energy supply from Russia to China.

Strategic Gains For China

For Russia, Panda Bonds mean access to yuan-denominated funding. For Beijing, it expands the global reach of its currency and strengthens its strategic partnership with Moscow amid rising competition with the United States.

The partnership highlights China’s intent to reinforce bilateral ties while simultaneously challenging the dominance of the U.S. dollar in global trade.

Pressure On India

Western authorities, including the United States and Europe, are increasingly considering penalties on countries that continue trading with Russia. India has faced repeated criticism for importing Russian oil, and the United States recently raised tariffs on Indian imports to 50%.

El-Erian’s commentary highlights India’s dilemma: facing U.S. sanctions while observing China provide economic support to Russia. Analysts point out that Russia’s Panda Bonds reflect a broader strategy by Beijing and Moscow to undermine the dollar’s global dominance.

However, investors remain cautious, weighing political instability, sanction risks and repayment uncertainties.