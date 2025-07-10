China Opens Its Gates Wider: 74 Nations Now Eligible For Visa-Free Entry; Is India On The List?

Beijing/New Delhi: China has made its move. Without much fanfare, it has quietly flung open its doors to tourists from 74 countries. No visa. No long forms. No consulate queues. Just walk in and stay for up to 30 days.

This shift is no small gesture. It signals a new phase in China’s outreach – aimed squarely at reviving tourism, boosting its struggling economy and rebranding its image abroad.

And the numbers? They are already telling the story. Over 20 million foreign tourists entered China without visas in 2024. That is nearly a third of all international arrivals. A full double of what the country saw last year.

The National Immigration Administration released the data with quiet pride. The message behind the statistics was loud enough – China wants visitors, and it is willing to make it easy.

On the cobbled grounds of Beijing’s Temple of Heaven, a Georgian traveller named Giorgi Shavadze looked around and smiled. “Applying for a visa is a hassle. This change makes it so much easier to visit,” he said.

In December 2023, China first rolled out visa-free entry for citizens of France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Malaysia. Then came more. Europe saw country after country added to the list. Latin America got a slice too – five nations joined in June, followed by Uzbekistan.

Then came the Middle East. Four countries from the region were given access. And on July 16, Azerbaijan will officially be added, taking the count to 75.

India, however, remains off the list.

Tour operators in China are gearing up. Domestic tourists still make up the bulk of the footfall, but this summer, foreign travellers are expected to return in force. Travel firms are preparing for packed tour buses and busy city streets.

Shanghai-based Trip.com confirmed the trend. In the first three months of 2024, hotel bookings, flight reservations and tour packages for China doubled compared to the same time last year. Three-fourths of these tourists? They came from visa-exempt countries.

America still sends the most visitors. About 30% of Trip.com’s business comes from the United States. But there is a visible shift. European tourists, once a negligible 5% in pre-pandemic days, now form nearly 20%.

So, why now?

Observers point to a mix of motives. China’s economy needs a boost. Global perception needs a reset. Tourism helps with both. And with countries like Japan and South Korea tightening entry rules, Beijing’s relaxed stance looks even more attractive.

But there is also geopolitics.

India’s absence from the list has not gone unnoticed. Despite booming trade and regular diplomatic exchanges, tensions around border disputes and regional rivalry still cast a shadow. Until that fog clears, it seems unlikely Indian citizens will get the visa-free green light.

For now, the dragon is welcoming – but only to those it chooses.