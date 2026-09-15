/China opposes weaponsing of space, warns against arms race after US confirms orbital weapons deployment

China on Tuesday called on the United States to stop expanding its military capabilities in outer space, warning that the weaponisation of space could undermine global strategic stability.
The statement came after Washington publicly acknowledged that it has deployed space-based weapons.
Beijing said outer space should remain safe and be used for peaceful purposes, rather than becoming another arena for military confrontation.
Responding to questions about the US deployment, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Beijing firmly opposes an arms race in outer space and any effort to turn it into a potential warzone.
“China stands for peaceful use of the outer space and keeping it safe, and opposes any arms race in outer space or any attempt to weaponize it and turn it into a warzone,” the spokesperson said.
China also urged Washington to change course and take concrete steps to protect global strategic stability.
“We urge the U.S. to stop its military build-up in the outer space, and uphold global strategic stability with concrete actions,” the spokesperson said.
MFA Spokesperson’s response to U.S. deployment of weapons in space:— CHINA MFA Spokesperson 中国外交部发言人 (@MFA_China) September 15, 2026
China stands for peaceful use of the outer space and keeping it safe, and opposes any arms race in outer space or any attempt to weaponize it and turn it into a warzone. We urge the U.S. to stop its military… pic.twitter.com/KPAhSW4khH
China's response follows a public acknowledgment by US Air Force Secretary Troy Meink that the United States has “on-orbit space control weapons” capable of defending American forces against hostile action.
Meink made the remarks at the Air, Space and Cyber Conference in National Harbor, Maryland. He did not disclose what type of weapons had been deployed, when they were placed in orbit or provide details about their operational capabilities.
The US description of the systems as “space control” capabilities is significant because the term can cover a range of military functions.
A US Space Force spokesperson has described space control as involving kinetic and non-kinetic means to disrupt, degrade or, if necessary, destroy an adversary's capabilities.
The announcement marks a rare public acknowledgment of US military weapons being deployed in orbit and comes as Washington continues to strengthen its capabilities in space amid growing strategic competition with China and Russia.
The military use of space is governed in part by the 1967 Outer Space Treaty. The treaty prohibits countries from placing nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction in orbit around Earth.
However, it does not impose a blanket ban on all conventional weapons in space. This leaves a distinction between weapons of mass destruction, which are prohibited in orbit, and other military capabilities that can potentially be deployed or used in space.
Against this backdrop, China's latest statement reflects Beijing's longstanding position that outer space should not become a new theatre for an arms race.
Space has increasingly become an important part of the wider military competition between the United States and China.
Satellites play a critical role in communications, navigation, surveillance and military operations, making space-based infrastructure an increasingly important strategic asset.
Washington has repeatedly raised concerns about Chinese and Russian counter-space capabilities, while Beijing has opposed what it describes as the militarisation and weaponisation of outer space.
The latest exchange underscores how developments in space are increasingly becoming part of the broader strategic contest between major powers, with China pressing the US to exercise restraint and prevent outer space from becoming a domain of armed confrontation.
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