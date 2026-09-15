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China opposes weaponsing of space, warns against arms race after US confirms orbital weapons deployment

The 1967 Outer Space Treaty prohibits countries from placing nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction in orbit around Earth.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Sep 15, 2026, 07:06 PM IST|Updated: Sep 15, 2026, 07:08 PM IST
China opposes weaponsing of space, warns against arms race after US confirms orbital weapons deployment
Image Credit: Representative Image IANS

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China opposes weaponsing of space, warns against arms race after US confirms orbital weapons deployment
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