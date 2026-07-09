Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /World
  • /India and Australia express concern after China's Pacific missile test

India and Australia express concern after China's Pacific missile test

China carried out the missile test on July 6. Reports said that the missile was launched from a Chinese nuclear-powered submarine in the Pacific Ocean.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Subhrajit Roy
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 06:34 PM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 06:58 PM IST
India and Australia express concern after China's Pacific missile test
Image Credit: X/@Tanmaycoolkarni. Representative image.

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Allahabad High Court orders minor mother to stay in government shelter home; says law can’t prevent intimacy with husband
Allahabad High Court8 min ago
2
China missile28 min ago
3
Monsoon update42 min ago
4
Sourav Ganguly51 min ago
5
Ashadha Purnima 2026 date58 min ago