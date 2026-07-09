India and Australia have agreed to strengthen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific after concerns were raised over China's recent ballistic missile test in the Pacific Ocean, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Thursday. The issue came up during discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, during Modi's visit to Australia.
Speaking about the issue, Misri said Australia had expressed concern over the missile launch.
"Regarding the question about the ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) launch, yes, this was raised by the Australian premier, and there was a certain amount of concern expressed about this development. The Prime Minister mentioned that we see the Indo-Pacific as an area where we would like to see peace, security, and stability. Australia and India have shared interests and shared objectives in this regard and will continue to not only exchange perspectives on this but also intensify cooperation in various areas to ensure that peace, security, and stability in the Indo-Pacific area continue to be met," he said.
#WATCH | Melbourne, Australia: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri says, "Regarding the question about the ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) launch, yes, this was raised by the Australian premier, and there was a certain amount of concern expressed about this development. The… pic.twitter.com/3mA25xKphN ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2026
China carried out the missile test on July 6. Reports said that the missile was launched from a Chinese nuclear-powered submarine in the Pacific Ocean.
Reports said the missile was capable of carrying a nuclear warhead. However, it was unarmed during the test and carried a dummy warhead. China said the launch was part of a routine military exercise.
This was China's second publicly confirmed long-range missile test in the Pacific in less than two years. The previous test took place in 2024.
The discussion on regional security came as India and Australia issued the India-Australia Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation 2026 during Prime Minister Modi's second visit to Australia.
In the declaration, both countries reaffirmed their commitment to an open, peaceful, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific region. They said the region should be based on international law, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and freedom of navigation and overflight under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).
India and Australia said their partnership must evolve to meet changing strategic challenges. Both countries committed to strengthening their advanced defence and security partnership.
India and Australia agreed to:
Both countries recognised the importance of the maritime domain to their defence, security and economic interests.
They agreed to deepen maritime security cooperation through an India-Australia Maritime Security Collaboration Roadmap. The roadmap will help increase the depth, sophistication and regularity of maritime cooperation.
India and Australia also agreed to strengthen cooperation between their defence industries.
The two sides will encourage industry integration, increase engagement between companies, and build stronger and more resilient defence supply chains.
They also agreed to deepen collaboration in defence innovation, advanced defence science and technology.
India and Australia committed to increasing information sharing on terrorist threats, including information on terrorist entities and individuals.
Both countries aggreed to explore greater cooperation to counter violent extremism and terrorism in areas such as:
Both countries reiterated their commitment to non-proliferation and a peaceful world free of nuclear weapons.
India and Australia said they are committed to fully implementing the ambitious agenda under their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
The two countries said the partnership will contribute to regional peace, security and stability and support a peaceful and stable Indo-Pacific region.
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