The bond between China and Pakistan has been described in the warm and familial terms of an 'iron brotherhood'. However, the changing global politics demand ties based on the solid ground of mutual delivery and strategic clarity and not through poetic words. The Pakistan-China bond described as 'iron brotherhood' may now be re-forged in the fires of pragmatism, a report has stated.

Initially, Pakistan used emotional euphemism to describe its ties with China. Recently, several Chinese officials have also started using friendly terminology to showcase an intangible closeness and signal shared objectives efficiently. However, the 'iron brother' narrative has a dangerous flip side as it creates disproportionate expectations within Pakistan. It also cultivates a dangerous notion that China's support is unconditional, irrespective of Pakistan’s own performance, actions, or inactions, Pakistan's former ambassador Najm us Saqib wrote in an opinion piece in Pakistan-based The Nation.

In an opinion piece in The Nation, Najm us Saqib wrote, "The language of international relations is typically one of cold, hard national interest. Yet, the bond between Pakistan and China has long been described in the warm, familial terms of an ‘iron brotherhood’ – a relationship proclaimed as higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the oceans. While powerful, this rhetoric obscures a more complex and increasingly precarious reality. As geopolitical plates shift, it is time to question whether this emotional framing remains an asset or has become a liability, and whether the partnership can withstand the mounting pressures of unmet expectations and strategic recalibrations."

Beneath the brotherly rhetoric exists a foundation of mutual necessity. Pakistan's location provides a land bridge to the Arabian Sea through the Gwadar Port, diversifying trade of China. In addition, China's partnership with Pakistan offers the former a key ally in the Muslim World and a platform to foster its vision for a new global order. Similarly, China provides economic sustenance to Pakistan through massive investments, particularly the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Apart from being a primary investor, China also provides advanced armaments and technology to Pakistan. Furthermore, China supports Pakistan at the global stage.

An opinion piece in The Nation stated, "It is CPEC, however, that has become the stage where lofty rhetoric meets grinding reality. The project’s first phase, while adding power generation and infrastructure, revealed critical challenges for Pakistan: disappointment in building a complementary industrial base, bureaucratic inertia, and a contributing role in the nation’s debt crisis. Chinese investors, though strategically committed, have gradually grown cautious, watching Pakistan’s macroeconomic fragility with increasing concern."

"With public debt exceeding seventy per cent of GDP and the strict fiscal discipline imposed by an ongoing IMF programme, efficient project execution is now a matter of economic survival. It is therefore no surprise that past payment delays and regulatory hurdles have tempered initial enthusiasm, leading Beijing to favour ventures with clearer revenue streams and robust risk mitigation. The era of unconditional financial support is quietly fading, replaced by a demand for demonstrable fiscal credibility and competent governance," it added.

China is also concerned about Pakistan's persistent struggle to ensure security, as attacks on Chinese nationals have been reported. Furthermore, Pakistan's recent diplomatic overtures to China's primary strategic rival, the US, have further complicated the landscape. Pakistan's belief that it can have a ‘win–win’ situation with two nations is nothing but a strategic mirage.

In an opinion piece, Najm us Saqib stated, "The shifting sands of global politics demand a relationship built on the solid ground of mutual delivery and strategic clarity, not through poetic terminologies. The ‘iron brotherhood’ may now be re-forged in the fires of pragmatism. Pakistan must undertake a clear-eyed examination of what China truly expects: a stable, secure, and reliable partner. To continue relying on emotional rhetoric as a substitute for timely delivery is a recipe for strategic disappointment – a predicament Pakistan can ill afford."