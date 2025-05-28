A Chinese paraglider narrowly escaped death after being sucked nearly five miles into the sky by a powerful cloud vortex while flying above the Qilian Shan mountains in northern China. The dramatic incident, which occurred on Saturday, has prompted an official investigation. Liu Ge, the paraglider involved, recounted being abruptly lifted into the atmosphere to an altitude of approximately 26,400 feet — nearly double the height legally permitted under Chinese aviation regulations. The incident, known as "cloud suction," occurred shortly after he launched from a mountain 9,850 feet above sea level.

Trapped in extreme conditions, Liu said he was exposed to temperatures as low as -40°F and experienced severe oxygen deprivation. "I had trouble breathing, my hands were freezing, and I just kept communicating over the radio the entire time," he told local media. Without an oxygen mask, Liu said he clung to his harness, enduring intense frostbite until he managed a safe landing.

On May 24th, Chinese paragliding enthusiast Peng Yujiang took off from a launch point at approximately 3,000 meters in the Qilian Mountains of Gansu Province.

He was then sucked into a cumulonimbus cloud, which carried him to an altitude of 8,589 meters.

Footage of the incident, now circulating widely on social media, shows Liu's face and clothing coated in ice.

Experts said survival at such altitudes is rare. "Even at 6,500 feet, cold-weather gear is essential. At over 26,000 feet, it's life-threatening," said Ou, an experienced paraglider, speaking to the Global Times.

Authorities have launched a probe into the incident, noting that Liu did not have air traffic control clearance for his flight — a violation of China's national aviation sports regulations. Under current rules, paragliding is prohibited above 16,405 feet, even with a valid license.

Officials are now reviewing whether Liu's unsanctioned flight breached safety protocols and endangered restricted airspace.