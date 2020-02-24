China postpones annual Parliament session for first time in decades amid coronavirus outbreak

Beijing: In an unprecedented move by the Chinese government it has decided to postpone the annual session of Parliament due to coronavirus,reported the state media on Monday. The action is taken amid the deadly virus outbreak has claimed over 2,500 lives.

The ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) showcases its political clout in the annual Parliament session.

The country's top legislature, the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress (NPC), met here and approved a draft decision on postponing the NPC's annual session due to coronavirus.

The third annual session of the 13th NPC, one of China's biggest political events, was originally planned to open on March 5 in Beijing, official media reported.

The death toll climbed to 2,592 with 150 new fatalities while the total number of confirmed cases increased to over 77,000, health officials said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the China-World Health Organisation (WHO) joint expert team visited Hubei Province, epicentre of the 'COVID-19' outbreak over the weekend to conduct field investigations, health officials said.

Moves were afoot since last week to put off both the NPC and the top advisory body Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which together have over 5,000 members in their ranks.

The session lasts about two weeks.

The NPC is often regarded as a rubber stamp Parliament for its routine approval of Communist Party proposals. The CPC considers the two sessions as significant political events to adopt its national agenda, including the annual budgets and formulate new laws.

According to the Constitution and relevant laws, the NPC meets once a year and is convened by the NPC Standing Committee. The decision to postpone the session is taken by the NPC Standing Committee.

Chinese analysts have said that the postponement of the session is very unusual in the history of the Party, which has not been seen since the country's reform and opening-up.