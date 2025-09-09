China Preparing To Attack Taiwan? Expands Secret Military Bases With Naval Berths And Attack Helicopters

Beijing: China is secretly reinforcing its military infrastructure along the eastern seaboard. New satellite imagery shows expanded naval berths and massive airfields under construction. Analysts say these developments could be part of President Xi Jinping’s long-term strategy, potentially aimed at a future operation against Taiwan, a scenario the premier has hinted at on several occasions.

The Wall Street Journal, as cited by The Telegraph, analysed satellite images revealing construction of new berths for large warships and extensive airfields. While these bases may serve multiple purposes, recent attention has focused on Taiwan due to rising regional tensions.

China’s Assertive Posture Toward Taiwan

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

China has repeatedly claimed Taiwan as its territory. The latter rejects these claims, but Beijing has not ruled out using force to assert control.

Retired U.S. Navy intelligence officer Michael Dem told the Wall Street Journal that these new bases appear to be part of China’s evolving plans regarding Taiwan.

China has increased its military activities in both Taiwan and the disputed South China Sea. In response, the United States and the United Kingdom have strengthened their focus on the Indo-Pacific region.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has acknowledged Beijing’s growing threat, stating in May that an attack on Taiwan could happen at any time.

New Bases Fuel Regional Concern

A newly constructed naval facility in the Yueqing Gulf, near the northern coastal city of Wanzhou, has drawn attention. The berth exceeds a mile in length and is capable of docking large vessels. Satellite imagery shows at least 20 ships stationed at the new berth, including tank transporters, landing crafts, tankers and coast guard cutters.

In a potential conflict, all these vessels could support an offensive against Taiwan, providing China with a strategic advantage.

Combat Helicopter Deployment

China has also established a base in Fujian Province for deploying attack helicopters. Positioned directly across the Taiwan Strait, the base could facilitate troop movements to both Taiwan’s main island and nearby outer islands.

Satellite images reveal expansion at multiple airfields in eastern China, including at least two sites with strategic importance for potential Taiwan operations. One is near Xiamen, while the other close to Fuzhou.

The Xiamen Jiangan International Airport is still under construction on Dadeng Island, which is less than five kilometres from Taiwan’s Kinmen Island.

Experts view it as a forward position for any prospective strike. Meanwhile, the Fuzhou Changle International Airport features a water-based runway, strategically situated across the Taiwan Strait.

These developments indicate that China is investing heavily in infrastructure capable of supporting both aerial and maritime operations near Taiwan. The combined presence of large naval berths, advanced airfields and helicopter bases enhances Beijing’s operational reach and rapid deployment capabilities, increasing concerns for Taiwan and regional security partners.

This growing network of military bases illustrates the scale and sophistication of China’s long-term strategy in the Taiwan Strait and highlights potential flashpoints in the region.