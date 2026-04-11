China preparing to ship weapons to Iran amid ceasefire talks in Islamabad- Report

US intelligence indicates that China is preparing to deliver new air defence systems to Iran in the coming weeks, as senior American and Iranian delegations convene in Islamabad for high-stakes ceasefire negotiations.

Citing three people on recent US intelligence, CNN reported that Beijing is readying shipments of shoulder-fired anti-air missile systems known as MANPADS.

These portable surface-to-air weapons proved effective against low-flying aircraft during the recent five-week US-Iran conflict and could bolster Tehran’s defences if fighting resumes. Sources added that China appears to be routing the transfers through third countries to obscure their origin, per CNN.

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The timing is highly sensitive. A fragile two-week ceasefire, brokered with Pakistan, halted direct hostilities earlier this week.

On Saturday, US Vice President JD Vance led an American team, including US special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, that arrived in Islamabad for talks with Iranian officials, including Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Pakistan’s government has described the negotiations as “make or break” for a lasting peace, with discussions expected to cover sanctions relief, nuclear issues, the Strait of Hormuz, and regional flashpoints such as Lebanon.

The alleged arms move raises questions about Beijing’s military backing for Tehran. The Chinese embassy in Washington has denied the intelligence claims, calling the information “untrue,” per the CNN report.

Fresh air defences could allow Iran to rebuild capabilities damaged in the conflict, potentially complicating efforts to reach a durable agreement before the ceasefire window closes around April 22.

President Donald Trump has previously warned of steep tariffs on nations supplying weapons to Iran and is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping next month.

The development underscores the complexity of talks, while Pakistan hosts the dialogue under tight security, with streets locked down and a public holiday declared, distrust remains high.

Iran, on the other hand, has stressed its conditions, including commitments on Lebanon and release of frezzed assets in Qatar, while the US presses for immediate breakthroughs.

Reports of a Chinese weapons flow could test the ceasefire’s durability and influence broader US-China relations at a moment when economic and strategic tensions are already elevated.

For now, both Washington and Tehran are in Islamabad to extend the fragile pause and address core disputes before the truce expires.



