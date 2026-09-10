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  • /China's Qingdao ship fire kills 20, leaves 5 missing as Xi Jinping orders probe | Video

China's Qingdao ship fire kills 20, leaves 5 missing as Xi Jinping orders probe | Video

At least 20 people died and five remain missing after a fire hit the Liberian bulk carrier Ocean Melody during repairs at a China's Qingdao shipyard.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Sep 10, 2026, 06:16 PM IST|Updated: Sep 10, 2026, 06:33 PM IST
China's Qingdao ship fire kills 20, leaves 5 missing as Xi Jinping orders probe | Video
Image Credit: X/@Vishii14. China’s Qingdao port fire.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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