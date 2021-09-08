China reacts to Taliban government formation, says it has put end to ‘anarchy in Afghanistan’

New Delhi: Reacting to the formation of the Taliban’s provisional government in Afghanistan, China on Wednesday (September 8) said that the act has put an end to "anarchy" in the Afghan nation and called it a “necessary step” to restore order.

Announcing an interim government on Tuesday, the Taliban said Mullah Mohammed Hasan Akhund - an associate of the group's late founder, Mullah Omar - will be the acting prime minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar will be the deputy PM and Mullah Sirajuddin Haqqani, who is on a U.S. terrorism wanted list, will be the interior minister. No women or outsiders have been allotted any post in the government so far, Reuters reported.

Addressing a media brief, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin on the Taliban interim government said, “We pay attention to the formation of the government.”

“This has put an end to the anarchy in Afghanistan after over three weeks and the necessary step for Afghanistan to restore domestic order and pursue the post war reconstruction," he added.

Further, Wang said that that the Taliban should set up a “broad-based and inclusive political structure”. “We hope Afghanistan will establish a broadly based, inclusive political structure, follow moderate and prudent domestic and foreign policies, resolutely combat all types of terrorist forces and live in good terms with other countries, especially its neighbours,” PTI quoted Wang as saying.

"We hope the new Afghan administration in the capacity of interim government will broadly solicit the opinions of all ethnic groups and factions and echo the expectations of Afghan people and aspiration of the international community," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson added.

He asserted that China will maintain communication with the leaders of the new Taliban government, adding that the country respect “sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Afghanistan”.

Besides Pakistan and Russia, China has kept its embassy open in Kabul after the Taliban captured the Afghan capital on August 15 leading to a total collapse of the Ashraf Ghani-led government.

(With agency inputs)

