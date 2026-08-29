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Architect of Galwan and Doklam ousted: General Zhao Zongqi stripped of top Chinese political roles

China stripped former Western Theater Command chief General Zhao Zongqi of key political roles, bringing fresh scrutiny to the commander who oversaw border standoffs with India at Doklam and Galwan.

Written ByNitin Kumar
Published: Aug 29, 2026, 01:59 PM IST|Updated: Aug 29, 2026, 02:00 PM IST
Architect of Galwan and Doklam ousted: General Zhao Zongqi stripped of top Chinese political roles
Image Credit: REPRESENTATIVE PICTURE

About the Author

Nitin Kumar

Nitin Kumar

With over 11 years of experience in covering breaking news across national and international events, I bring a strong, fast-paced journalistic approach to every story. I am deeply passionate about real-time reporting, live blogs, and on-ground coverage that captures unfolding events with accuracy and impact. With more than 8 years of experience leading dynamic news teams, I have worked with some of India’s biggest media organisations, including India Today, India TV, ABP, and others. My career spans coverage of major political, social, and global developments. I am also UGC NET qualified, adding academic strength to my professional expertise.

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Architect of Galwan and Doklam ousted: General Zhao Zongqi stripped of top Chinese political roles
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