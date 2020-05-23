हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

China reports no new COVID-19 cases for first time since coronavirus pandemic began

The number of confirmed cases in the mainland stood at 82,971 and the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

China reports no new COVID-19 cases for first time since coronavirus pandemic began
File photo

Shangai: China recorded no new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the mainland for May 22, the first time it had seen no daily rise in the number of cases since the pandemic began in the central city of Wuhan in December 2019.

The National Health Commission (NHC) said in a statement on Saturday (May 23, 2020) that this compared to four new cases on the previous day. It said, however, there were two new suspected cases: an imported one in Shanghai and a locally transmitted case in the northeastern province of Jilin.

New asymptomatic cases of the coronavirus fell to 28 from 35 a day earlier, the NHC said.

China has seen a sharp fall in locally transmitted cases since March as major restrictions on people's movement helped it to take control of the epidemic in many parts of the country.

However, it has continued to see an influx of imported cases, mainly involving Chinese nationals returning from abroad, while new clusters of infections in the northeastern border provinces of Jilin and Heilongjiang have emerged in recent weeks.

Wuhan also reported this month its first cluster of infections since a lockdown on the city ended on April 8, prompting authorities to warn that counter-epidemic measures could not be relaxed and to launch a campaign to test all of Wuhan`s 11 million residents for COVID-19.

The number of confirmed cases in the mainland stood at 82,971 and the death toll remained unchanged at 4,634.

Tags:
CoronavirusCoronavirus newsCoronavirus ChinaCOVID-19
Next
Story

First coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine human trial finds it is safe, induces immune response
  • 1,25,101Confirmed
  • 3,720Deaths

Full coverage

  • 50,18,685Confirmed
  • 3,26,316Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT7M18S

Maharashtra total COVID-19 cases rise to 44,000