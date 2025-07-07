China Responds To Trump’s Tariff Threat, Says BRICS Not Seeking Confrontation

New Delhi: China on Monday responded to US President Donald Trump’s threat to impose an additional 10% tariff on countries aligning with what he described as “anti-American” policies promoted by the BRICS grouping. China emphasized that the BRICS alliance is not seeking 'confrontation' and reiterated its stance against trade wars.

According to media reports, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said, “Trade and tariff wars have no winners, and protectionism is not a solution.”

Beijing's statement came after Trump warned of punitive tariffs against countries adopting what he called "anti-American" BRICS policies. His latest threat follows the BRICS 2025 Summit in Brazil, where member states condemned the US-Israeli strikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities as “illegal.”

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump warned that “any country aligning themselves with the anti-American policies of BRICS will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10% Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy.” However, Trump did not elaborate on what constituted “anti-American policies,” nor did he specify which countries might be targeted under the proposed tariff rule.

The BRICS summit, which brought together leaders from Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, South Africa, and the United Arab Emirates, condemned recent US-Israeli airstrikes on Iranian nuclear and military sites, labeling the attacks “illegal.” This joint statement appeared to provoke Trump’s tariff warning.

Beyond Iran, the BRICS nations also voiced concern over the escalating conflict in Gaza, urging for peaceful resolutions and criticizing unilateral military actions. The bloc’s stance reflects the broader concerns of the Global South regarding rising violence and the need for diplomatic solutions.

Trump’s threat signals growing tensions between the US and the BRICS coalition, as the bloc continues to assert its influence on global geopolitics, often challenging Western policies and interests.