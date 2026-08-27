Nepal flash floods: The Chinese Ambassador to Nepal, Mr. Zhang Maoming, is reacting to increasing diplomatic criticism arising after a disastrous flash flood that hit the Gyirong-Rasuwagadhi border corridor. Journalists and watchdogs in Nepal accused China of failure to provide early warning data regarding the impending flood coming from the Tibetan region.
Despite the allegation by Nepalese journalists regarding China's inability to provide early warning data regarding the impending flood, the Chinese ambassador did not address the issue head-on but rather focused on bilateral cooperation and relief efforts deployed.
Zhang made several posts on his social media accounts expressing deep condolences regarding the calamity that affected the two nations, stating that there were deaths and destruction of property in both nations.
Beijing pledged financial and supply assistance: As part of their support to help stabilize the disaster-stricken Himalayan trade corridors, China promised immediate supplies of relief goods and money packages.
Commitment to standing together: The Ambassador affirmed the commitment of China in assisting Nepal in recovery and reconstruction efforts.
Despite the serious accusations that the Chinese government ignored early warnings of the flooding, the ambassador remained tight-lipped regarding the allegation. With the flood originating from the Tibetan region before crossing over to the international border, timely communication would have reduced death tolls immensely.
Information gap: According to critics, the lack of advance warning made the disaster more of an ambush to the people in Nepal than a natural disaster.
Strategic outcome: The disaster has quickly turned into a diplomatic test for transboundary cooperation between Beijing and Kathmandu.
The number of human casualties and death toll on both sides of the international border is escalating as more search operations continue amid the huge mass of mountain debris.
Human casualties in Nepal: The number of casualties reported by the official records of Nepal is a total of 157 while more than 403 are missing persons.
Human casualties on the Chinese side: In the other side of the international border in the Tibetan region, there are 265 missing persons.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.