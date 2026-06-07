China’s cheap goods are becoming headache for world – Is Europe turning into a dumping ground?

New Delhi: A new report says Europe is becoming a major destination for low-cost Chinese products, putting pressure on local manufacturers. Despite tariffs on Chinese goods such as electric vehicles, exports from China to Europe continue to grow.

China's ability to produce goods at low cost has helped it become one of the biggest suppliers to markets around the world. European countries have long imported Chinese products, but a new report suggests the scale of those imports is becoming a bigger concern for manufacturers across the continent.

French newspaper Le Monde reports that the European Union (EU) is searching for ways to shield local industries from increasing competition from China. Many European capitals want to protect local industries without turning the dispute into a trade confrontation with China. But it is proving to be a difficult balancing act as the country’s products continue to gain ground across European markets.

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The report says that Beijing is no longer competing only through low prices. It has also moved into areas involving innovation and high-value manufacturing, including artificial intelligence.

Chinese companies are no longer limited to low-cost manufacturing. They are now selling everything from electric vehicles to artificial intelligence-related products and giving European firms tougher competition in industries where they once held an advantage.

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According to the report, China makes far more goods than it buys for its own market. Around 30 percent of everything manufactured in the world comes from the country, but its share of consumption is only about 13 percent. That leaves manufacturers heavily dependent on customers overseas to keep factories running.

As a result, it produces far more goods than it needs at home and depends heavily on foreign markets to sell the extra output. And therefore, large volumes of Chinese products continue to enter foreign markets at prices that local manufacturers struggle to match.

Tariffs have not reduced Chinese exports

European governments have attempted to address the issue through tariffs.

The EU introduced new tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles in 2024. BYD faced tariffs of 17 percent, Geely was hit with 18.8 percent duties and SAIC faced tariffs exceeding 35 percent.

The aim was to make Chinese vehicles less competitive on price and provide relief to European carmakers.

The results, however, have been limited.

The tariffs failed to stop Chinese cars from gaining ground. Atlantic Council data shows exports to Europe were 26 percent higher in 2025 than a year earlier. Beijing shipped more than 1.2 million vehicles during the year.

Europe looks for new tools

European leaders are now considering broader measures.

French President Emmanuel Macron recently warned that if Beijing does not address the rising trade imbalance, Europe could eventually be pushed toward reducing its economic dependence on China.

France has also argued for bringing issues such as currency manipulation and international trade imbalances back onto the agenda of the Group of Seven (G7).

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The report says the EU plans to cut its tariff-free steel quota by 47 percent in July. That would reduce the quota from 33 million tonnes to 18.3 million tonnes. Policymakers are deliberation upon plans to increase import duties on steel from 25 percent to 50 percent by 2031.

Beyond tariffs, Europe appears to be moving toward a broader industrial strategy aimed at strengthening domestic manufacturing.

One proposal under consideration is an "overcapacity instrument" that would allow the EU to respond more aggressively if it believes foreign producers are flooding the market with low-priced goods.

The debate now goes beyond steel, cars or consumer products. European policymakers are trying to find ways to support local industries while competing with a country that has become the world's largest manufacturing engine.

As Chinese exports continue to increase, that challenge is likely to be high on Europe's economic agenda.