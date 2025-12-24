China’s Deadly Surprise: 100+ Hypersonic DF-31 Missiles Deployed Near Mongolia, Pentagon Report Reveals Beijing’s Growing Nuclear Arsenal

New Delhi: China has positioned more than 100 DF-31 intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) across three newly built silo fields near the Mongolian border, claimed an unpublished Pentagon draft report. Capable of rapid launch, these solid-fuel missiles are designed to evade most air defense systems, highlighting Beijing’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its nuclear capabilities.

The Pentagon had previously reported the construction of these silo fields, but the new assessment provides the first estimate of the number of missiles deployed. Estimated at around 600 warheads in 2024, China’s nuclear arsenal could surpass 1,000 by 2030. Beijing says that its nuclear policy follows a “No First Use” doctrine, aiming only for minimum deterrence.

DF-31 Missile At A Glance

The DF-31 (Dong Feng-31, NATO designation CSS-10) is China’s third-generation road-mobile ICBM. Introduced in 2006, it is a three-stage and solid-fuel missile capable of striking targets across vast distances.

The basic DF-31 has a range of 7,000 to 8,000 kilometres, while the DF-31A and DF-31AG variants can reach between 11,000 and 11,700 kilometres, covering most of the continental United States.

The missile measures approximately 13 to 15 metres in length, with a diameter of 2 metres and a launch weight of around 42,000 kilograms. Its solid-fuel propulsion allows for rapid launch with minimal preparation time.

The DF-31 is equipped with a single nuclear warhead of up to 1 megaton, and some variants feature Multiple Independently Targetable Reentry Vehicle (MIRV) capability, enabling a single missile to strike multiple targets.

Guided by an inertial navigation system, the missile achieves an accuracy of 100 to 300 metres. It can be launched from road-mobile transporter erector launchers as well as newly built silos.

It adds off-road mobility, improved survivability and penetration aids such as decoy warheads designed to bypass missile defense systems, making it a formidable component of China’s growing strategic arsenal.

Experts say that deployment in silos enhances protection against potential first strikes, making China’s missiles more resilient. The DF-31 family can target large portions of the United States, Europe and Asia, posing a strategic challenge to global stability.

While the United States and its allies continue monitoring these developments closely, Beijing has so far issued an official response regarding the new deployments. Analysts warn that this expansion of China’s nuclear capability could have far-reaching implications for regional and global security.