China’s Envoy Hits Out At Trump’s Tariffs On India, Says ‘Give The Bully An Inch…’

New Delhi: Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong has criticised U.S. President Donald Trump’s escalating tariff policies, including the recent imposition of 50% duties on Indian exports. His reaction came through a post on X, where he referenced an old proverb in pointed context.

“Give the bully an inch, he will take a mile,” Xu wrote, attaching a quote from recent discussions between China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Celso Amorim, chief advisor to Brazil’s President Lula da Silva.

The quote read, “Using tariffs as a weapon to suppress other countries violates the UN Charter, undermines WTO rules and is both unpopular and unsustainable.”

Give the bully an inch, he will take a mile. pic.twitter.com/IMdIM9u1nd — Xu Feihong (@China_Amb_India) August 7, 2025

India had initially been in line to finalise a trade agreement with Trump’s administration. Negotiators from both sides held five rounds of discussions. However, the process stalled due to disagreements. India was unwilling to open up its large farm and dairy markets. Talks also broke down over New Delhi’s decision to continue importing oil from Russia.

The Chinese ambassador’s criticism comes at a moment when the U.S. president is considering further economic penalties. Trump warned that countries buying Russian oil may face additional tariffs. He made this remark during a recent press conference at the White House.

“It may happen, I don’t know, I can’t tell you yet. We did it with India and we are doing it probably with a couple of others. One of them could be China,” Trump said in response to a question about new trade restrictions.

At present, India, China and Turkey remain the top three buyers of Russian crude. Trump has said new “secondary tariffs” may be applied if the war in Ukraine does not end by Friday.

Earlier this year, tensions rose between Washington and Beijing over trade measures. The United States had increased tariffs on several Chinese goods, reaching as high as 145 per cent.

In response, China raised its tariffs but stopped at 125 per cent. Officials in Beijing explained that any further increase would lack economic sense.

“Even if the U.S. further raises tariffs to even higher levels, it would be economically meaningless and would ultimately become a laughingstock in the history of global economics,” a Chinese trade spokesperson had said at the time.

Despite the current standoff, Trump has announced intentions to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping later this year. According to the White House, the meeting aims to build the foundation for a new trade agreement between the world’s two largest economies.