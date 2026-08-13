/China’s ‘flash marriage’ trap: How men are losing their savings to fake brides

Beijing: Matchmaking industry in China is allegedly exploiting men who struggle to find wives, with some families claiming they have lost hundreds of thousands of yuan through so-called “flash marriages”.
A BBC report follows men who travelled to Guiyang, the capital of Guizhou province, after being promised introductions to women looking for marriage. Some say they were given assurances that the women’s backgrounds had been checked and that they would receive compensation if they became victims of fraud.
One of the cases in the report involves 37-year-old Wang Zhuang, who had almost given up hope of getting married. He was introduced to a woman through a matchmaking agency and met her several times before agreeing to marry her.
He says he later discovered that much of what she had told him about her life was false. According to him, she had previously been married three times, had three children, had worked at a karaoke bar, was carrying heavy debts and had misrepresented her age. He also says he discovered that she had a serious sexually transmitted disease.
“I spent more than 300,000 yuan ($44,000),” he told the BBC, adding that his total spending, including the wedding and other costs, came to around 400,000 to 500,000 yuan.
Wang is now fighting for a divorce and trying to recover his money. He says the matchmaking agency that arranged the marriage had disappeared by the time he went looking for its office.
These cases are linked to China’s long-standing shortage of women. The country has around 30 million more men than women, a demographic imbalance created by decades of the one-child policy and a preference for sons.
The imbalance is affecting men in smaller cities and rural areas, where finding a partner can be difficult. Families also demand large “bride prices”. This adds to the financial burden faced by men seeking marriage.
This has helped create demand for matchmaking agencies in places such as Guizhou. Some advertise a “fast route to marriage”, with potential partners introduced within days.
The practice has become known as “flash marriage” because couples can marry after only a handful of short meetings.
Chinese authorities have started taking action against criminal activity in the matchmaking industry. Between January 2024 and March 2025, prosecutors took action against 1,546 people in cases involving crimes in the sector. Five government agencies have also launched a nationwide campaign targeting the industry.
In one case cited by the report, a matchmaking agency allegedly used women who had worked in karaoke bars to attract customers and defrauded 128 people of more than 2.5 million yuan (about $371,000).
Wang says the agency assured him that potential brides would be properly checked. He met seven women in “blind date” rooms before meeting the woman he eventually married.
He says he was told not to exchange phone numbers or private contact details with the women during the process. After four or five short meetings, he decided to marry the eighth woman he met.
The agency later used photographs and videos of the couple for its social media advertising. The marriage began to fall apart when debt collectors began contacting him. He checked his wife’s phone and found information about her previous marriages and other parts of her past that she had not disclosed.
Another case in the report involves 59-year-old Shu Rulin, who travelled more than 1,000 kilometres with his son to Guiyang to find him a wife. His son met a woman through a matchmaking agency and married her seven days after their first meeting.
He says the woman later asked for money for an iPhone, her business, wedding clothes and jewellery. He says she left after living with the family for less than two weeks. The police later detained her, and the couple divorced.
Shu says the owners of the matchmaking company were also arrested in January.
According to BBC, one agency manager admitted that his company did not carry out formal background checks on women. He said local matchmakers usually personally knew the women and their families.
He also claimed that customers could seek refunds if information provided by either side proved false.
Lawyer Fan Binghe said cases involving marriage fraud can be difficult to prosecute because Chinese law does not have a separate criminal offence specifically covering fraud through marriage.
Victims generally have to prove that the person they married intended to take their money from the beginning. That can be difficult when the accused argues that the marriage was genuine at first but later broke down.
The BBC report also found that recovering money from matchmaking agencies can be difficult because some businesses shut down after collecting money from customers.
Wang’s financial loss has also changed how he sees marriage. “It has been about two years and I still do not know when I will be able to divorce her. I do not know when this case will be settled so that I can start a normal life again. It feels like there is no end to it,” he said.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.