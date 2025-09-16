China’s Giant Supercarrier Fujian Nears Launch – A Floating Fortress That Could Haunt India In Sea

Beijing: The Chinese navy is preparing to induct its third aircraft carrier, Fujian, also known as Type 003. According to reports, the vessel has left its shipyard and moved toward an undisclosed location. Photos and videos posted online showed thick smoke billowing from its engines as it powered up at Shanghai’s Jiangnan Shipyard on Changxing Island before sailing out. The ship had undergone three months of maintenance before this latest departure.

State-run media in China report that Fujian may be commissioned by the end of this year. It is being described as China’s most advanced carrier and Beijing’s first indegenous supercarrier. With Fujian joining the fleet, the Chinese navy would become the second naval force in the world, after the United States, to operate more than two aircraft carriers. At present, China runs two, Shandong and Liaoning.

Dates Generating Buzz In China

Military experts believe this voyage is different from earlier sea trials, sparking speculation that the carrier could be commissioned earlier than expected. In August, state broadcaster CCTV aired footage suggesting that September 18, 2025, may be the date for the induction. That date marks the 94th anniversary of Imperial Japan’s invasion of China. Another date gaining attention on Chinese social media is October 1, the National Day of China.

Movement South From Shanghai

Photos circulating online show a clean deck and hull on the Fujian. Earlier runs often carried models of fighter jets on its deck. Aerial shots indicate that the vessel, China’s first carrier with an electromagnetic catapult system, is sailing south from Shanghai.

Since Tuesday, China State Shipbuilding Corporation has been promoting a special aircraft carrier-themed Beijing Metro train, interpreted as another signal that the carrier’s commissioning is imminent.

Eight Sea Trials Completed

Since May 2024, Fujian has undergone eight sea trials. These included tests of propulsion, electronics, deck operations and the launch and recovery of carrier-based aircraft.

During the September 3 military parade, China showcased four aircraft linked to the programme – J-35A, J-15T, J-15DT, and KJ-600. Analysts expect these to form the carrier’s core air wing. The J-35A is a stealth fighter, the J-15T is a heavy carrier-borne fighter, the J-15DT is configured for electronic warfare and the KJ-600 is an airborne early-warning aircraft.

Size And Power Of Fujian

Fujian belongs to the Type 003 class and is the first conventionally powered Chinese carrier equipped with an electromagnetic catapult.

Globally, it is the second carrier with this system, after the U.S. Navy’s USS Gerald R. Ford. The technology allows more aircraft to be launched more efficiently.

The ship measures 320 metres in length, 78 metres in width and has a draft of 11.5 metres. It carries three electromagnetic catapults, two aircraft elevators and several arresting devices.

Timeline Of Development

Construction of Fujian began in 2019 at the Jiangnan Shipyard. The launch took place on June 17, 2022. Mooring trials were completed by September that year. The ship began sea trials in May 2024. In just 13 months, it completed 117 days of testing across eight missions.

Observers point to this pace as an indicator of China’s growing shipbuilding strength. By comparison, the U.S. Navy’s Ford-class carrier took 16 years from construction to commissioning. China has built and tested Fujian in only six years.

A Floating Airbase

Chinese state commentators describe Fujian as a floating airbase. It is designed to launch heavy fighter jets and airborne early-warning aircraft. With these capabilities, the carrier’s air wing can carry out long-range patrols.

Deployment in the Indian Ocean would extend China’s reach from Africa’s eastern coast to Southeast Asia. For India, the induction of Fujian signals a major escalation in naval competition in the region.