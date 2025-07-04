China’s Global War Trade: How Beijing’s Weapons Are Fuelling The World’s Bloodiest Conflicts

New Delhi: Pakistan’s fighter jets. Russia’s drone strikes. Houthi missile attacks in the Red Sea. Militia gunfire echoing through the jungles of Congo and the deserts of Sudan. A closer look at each of these flashpoints reveals a common supplier – China.

Behind closed doors, Chinese weapons are flowing quietly and constantly. No dramatic press briefings. No military parades. Just containers, contracts and cargo ships. Beijing calls it business. But on the battlefield, its imprint is unmistakable.

In Pakistan, Chinese jets roar above contested airspace. Over 60 percent of China’s total arms exports now go to Islamabad. Not merely rifles or spare parts. Full-scale systems – JF-17 fighters, HQ-16 air defence platforms and precision-guided drones. These are not museum pieces. They were deployed during this May’s flare-up with India. The message was loud. And Chinese-made.

In Russia, the war machine groans on in Ukraine. While Moscow burns through tanks and missiles, China quietly steps in. Dual-use tech – optics, avionics and drone engines – flow across borders. Beijing denies sending “weapons”. But optical sights and aircraft components do not arrive by accident. By some estimates, over 90 percent of Russia’s priority defence imports now come from China. Without them, Moscow’s supply chains would snap.

In Yemen, a new player arms the shadows. Long backed by Iran, Houthi rebels now use Chinese-made missile parts and drones. Intelligence agencies traced ship-attack weapons back to Beijing. In exchange, Houthi forces reportedly allowed Chinese vessels safe passage through Red Sea chokepoints. The Houthis fire. Trade sails on.

In Gaza and Lebanon, signs point to Chinese weapons showing up in the arsenals of Hamas and other militant groups. The sources remain murky. Smuggling routes, proxy states and underground dealers. But the serial numbers are Chinese. And the global implications.

Africa bleeds quietly. But here, too, China is booming. It has now surpassed Russia as the largest arms supplier to Sub-Saharan Africa. One in every four military systems in West Africa is made in China.

In Sudan, Chinese rifles are wielded by both the army and the RSF militia – enemies killing each other with the same supply chain. In Nigeria, Chinese firms are setting up ammunition factories. In Congo, Ethiopia, Mali and Burkina Faso, Chinese arms show up in rebel raids, counter-insurgency ops and civilian massacres.

From desert convoys to jungle ambushes, China’s weapons are shaping conflicts far from its shores. And unlike the West, which often attaches human rights clauses or diplomatic strings to its sales, Beijing asks no questions. It delivers. It profits. It expands influence.

No treaties broken. No formal war alliances. Just one booming export market and a world that keeps burning.